Fire guts 8-bedroom house at Tesano

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Oct - 25 - 2023 , 18:41

Fire has on Wednesday gutted an eight-bedroom house at Tesano, near the Charleston Hotel in Accra.

Occupants, were unhurt after the inferno at the apartment, but belongings were destroyed by the fire.

The incident was reported around 9:30 a.m.

The house help reported hearing an explosion but did not realize it was from the house until another massive explosion followed.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire about 30 minutes after it started.

Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before finally bringing it under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.