FBNBank holds first deposit promo draw

Daily Graphic Jan - 31 - 2024 , 07:03

FBNBank Ghana has held the first draw of its ongoing Akye Deposit and Win Promotion (Akye Promo) to reward 37 customers of the bank.

This special promotion for customers was launched last year during the inauguration of the Bank’s Abeka Lapaz branch.

The maiden draw held at the Makola branch of FBNBank last week Tuesday was conducted under the supervision of the National Lottery Authority on the Caritas platform.

Through this arrangement, 37 customers that had met the terms and conditions of the promo were selected as winners.

Each of the Winners received an electrical appliance from Smart TVs, deep freezers, air conditioners, washing machines, sound bars and gas cookers.

FBNBank’s Akye Promo forms part of the bank’s efforts to encourage customers and the public to cultivate the habit of saving.

Customers who were drawn as winners will be invited to a presentation ceremony to receive their prizes.

The Grand Draw is expected be held in April after the promo ends on March 31, this year.

Customer-oriented

A the event, the Managing Director of FBNBank, Victor Yaw Asante, explained that the draw aligned with the bank’s objective of recognising the critical contribution of its customers.

“The draw aligns with the bank’s objectives aimed at enhancing customer engagement, promoting financial growth and strengthening the relationships between FBNBank and its valued customers.

He further said that the bank, in its 28 years of operating in Ghana, remained focused on putting its customers and communities first.

“FBNBank believes in the financial well-being of its customers, irrespective of their background,” he stated.

The Head of Retail Banking at FBNBank, Allen Quaye, recounted the impressive strides the promotion had made so far and attributed its success to the massive support received from its staff.

Mr Quaye also stated that “the FBNBank Akye Promo was designed with the ordinary customer in mind, and as such, barriers to entry and draw qualification were reduced to afford a lot more customers an opportunity to participate in the promotion and have an equal chance of winning any of these high-valued prizes, which translate into financial savings for participants.

Instead of purchasing these items, participants can save money and allocate their budgets to other needs and preferences.”