FAWE honours Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Diana Mensah Nov - 29 - 2023 , 09:42

The running mate of former President John Mahama in the 2020 election, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has been honoured for her role as a board member and President of the Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE) from 2017-2023.

During her tenure as Africa board chair and president, FAWE won the globally highly competitive and prestigious Al Sumait prize for Education.

This feat confirmed the important role of FAWE in her introduction of and practice of relevant, results-oriented interventions to improve education outcomes, especially in Africa.

The honour was done on November 22, which happens to be the birthday of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang.

At the end of her tenure, she was happy to leave the board in a much stronger situation than she found it.

At a ceremony that honoured her and significant others, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang acknowledged the roles played by many, including the support staff, especially security personnel, drivers, volunteers and many well-wishers.

Celebration

The plaque presented to Professor Opoku-Agyemang read: “Presented to Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, FAWE Africa Board Member (2017-2023) and FAWE Africa Board Chairperson (2020-2023).

In recognition of your exemplary leadership in empowering girls across Africa. Your impact is immeasurable”.

FAWE celebrated its 30th anniversary from November 20-25, 2023.

FAWE, a non-governmental Pan-African organisation, was founded by five African Women ministers for education from the Seychelles, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe and Ghana.

The organisation is headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya.

The major area of focus of FAWE has been the education of the vulnerable and the marginalised in Africa, with special emphasis on the education of girls and women.

As part of the event, there was a Sub-General Assembly; a two-day FAWE Girls Conference and a general assembly that elected a new Africa board with Madam Aicha Bah Diallo as the new president.

The celebrations were attended by all the 34 “Chapters” representing the 34 African countries that are members of FAWE.