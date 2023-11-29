Qatar Charity inaugurates health facility at Kadewaso

Timothy Gobah Nov - 29 - 2023 , 09:51

Qatar charity, an international non-governmental organisation, has inaugurated a clinic at Kadewaso in the Eastern Region.

The clinic, which is part of the greater Dar ElSalaam model village project, has an x-ray station, dental care room, male and female wards, delivery rooms, a pharmacy section, an emergency unit, medical examination rooms, an administration unit as well as a vaccination and quarantine section.

The facility was inaugurated by the Country Director of the organisation, Hasan Owda, with the support of the chief of Kadewaso, Nana Osa Barima Duah II and the Atiwa East District Health Director, Vida Efua Afful.

Handing over

In handing over the clinic, Mr Owda commended the chief for allowing his organisation to establish projects in the community.

He indicated that in addition to the clinic, there were over 70 housing units under construction while 24 others were completed.

The housing units would serve as accommodation for workers in Dar ElSalaam as well as other members of the community.

The health facility

Mr Owda added that there were schools for the various stages of education currently under construction in addition to an orphanage.

He also added that Dar ElSalaam could also boast economic empower programmes such as 10,000-chick poultry farming, a greenhouse farm, a bakery, and cattle for rearing.

In addition, Qatar Charity is helping farmers with support improve their farm yields.

Care

Mr Hasan called on the members and the elders of the community to take good care of the facility as there would be a grand inauguration of all the facilities when the construction was fully completed.

Madam Afful indicated that the facility was more than a clinic, and that they would proceed with the necessary documentations to upgrade the level when health workers relocated to the facility.

“I am very surprised at the speed and quality with which the facility was built and ready for occupation.

We are indeed grateful to Qatar Charity for this all-important edifice,” the health director added.

Gratitude

For his part, Nana Duah II expressed his profound gratitude to the NGO for the support.

The chief implored Mr Owda to extend his appreciation and best regards to the Qatar Charity headquarters in Qatar to let them know that the people of Kadewaso are grateful for the gift.

He ordered the people to take good care of the facility.

“It seems maintenance is a problem of Africa not Ghana alone and this has to be addressed,” he said.

He thanked Ishak Bekoe who had bought and donated large tracts of land for the clinic and the Dar ElSalaam project to be constructed.

The Assembly man of Kadewaso, Emmanuel Annoh, thanked the organisation for the good work it was doing in the community.

The Overseer of the works on Dar ElSalaam Village, Hassan Mohammad, urged the health workers of the clinic to take care of the entire facility and should alert authorities if there was any problem beyond their control for the appropriate action to be taken.