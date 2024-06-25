Featured

Fair to promote healthy lifestyles in north launched

Mohammed Fugu Jun - 25 - 2024 , 06:57

A fair aimed at promoting healthy behaviour, wellness and access to improved healthcare services in rural communities in the Northern and North East regions has been launched in Tamale.

Dubbed: "GoodLife Health Fairs", it seeks to empower community members to access basic essential health services and adopt healthy lifestyles.

The fair, which started last Thursday and would run till August 31, 2024 across all sub-districts in the Sagnarigu Municipality and Mamprugu Moagduri District, is being implemented by Savana Signatures, a non-governmental organisation, in partnership with the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The GoodLife Health Fair is a key initiative under the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Accelerating Social and Behaviour Change (ASBC) activity.

The ASBC activity is being implemented in northern Ghana by the GHS, Savana Signatures and other consortium partners, to reduce the disease burden across multiple health areas, generate demand for and increase the uptake of health services in facilities, while creating supportive environments for behaviour change.

Giving an overview of the fair at the launch in Tamale, the Executive Director of Savana Signatures, Dr Stephen Agbenyo, said the intervention sought to build healthier communities and general well-being.

"By showcasing simple yet effective health strategies, we are contributing to a healthier population, ultimately boosting productivity within our local communities and the nation at large," he said.

He indicated that the health fair would be rolled out across the Sagnarigu Municipality and Mamprugu Moagduri districts, aimed at fostering measurable behaviour changes through increased service delivery and health product uptake.

The acting Director, Health Promotion Division at GHS, Mabel Kissiwah Asafo, intimated that the campaign was in line with the GHS’s efforts to prevent diseases and ensure the general well-being of communities.

The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, underscored the critical role of preventive health care. He said the region had recorded a significant decline in the incidence of diabetes and hypertension in recent times, attributing this improvement to the adoption of positive health behaviours promoted by ASBC activities.

He added that "Health fairs like this provide an invaluable platform for education, screening and the promotion of healthy lifestyles".

Alhaji Shaibu advised the public to adopt healthy behaviours, such as regular physical activity, healthy eating, regular health screenings, positive mental health practices, and good sanitation and hygiene to improve their well-being.

The launch brought together various stakeholders such as persons with disabilities, health workers, students and traditional rulers.

