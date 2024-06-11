Embrace principles of integrity - Chief Justice urges citizenry

The Chief Justice, Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, has urged citizens to embrace the principles of integrity in their respective endeavours to help build a better and resilient society.

She said for personal fulfilment and accelerated development of society, the people must live with integrity devoid of compromises and malice. The Chief Justice was speaking at a convergence cocktail meeting organised by the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship International (FGBMFI), in collaboration with Arganbright Partners in Accra last Friday, on the topic: "Integrity of a business person".

Present at the conference were the wife of the former Vice-President, Matilda Amissah-Arthur; the President of FGBMFI, Emmanuel Baba Mahama; the Director of Operations of FGBMFI, Samuel Mensah, and a member of Arganbright Partner, Owusu Amoah.

Advice

Justice Torkornoo also advised the people, especially Christians, to keep faith with God by upholding the values of the religion which encompasses integrity. Sharing her personal experiences, the Chief Justice said her appointment to the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court was primarily based on her faith and trust in God, including working with integrity.

Justice Torkornoo added that she never sought the help of any man, but that the intervention of God through prayers and belief had always been her guide. She, therefore, called on members of the FGBMFI and Christians in general not to cut corners to achieve their goals, although some situations sometimes appear to compel people to embark on that path.

The Chief Justice encouraged them to establish a healthy relationship with God and act as though they were His representatives in their various endeavours. She further expressed concern over the growing level of greed by some people who were into business and doing everything possible to acquire as much for themselves to the detriment of the larger society.

Chief Justice Torkornoo, however, said the incessant desire to accumulate wealth and property was not healthy, especially as some people strived to achieve those goals on the wings of unscrupulous means.

Collaboration

The President of FGBMFI, Mr Mahama, also urged members to serve with diligence and not be tempted into indulging in corrupt practices. Mr Mahama, a former Chief Executive Officer of Vanguard Assurance, also lamented the lack of integrity in the system which he said had played a major role in the economic downturn of the country since independence.

“People in leadership positions must be determined to walk in integrity and avoid corruption to help build a healthy society to develop the country,” the president said.