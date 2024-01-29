Embrace entrepreneurship for job creation - Mirror Editor advises graduates

Nana Konadu Agyeman Jan - 29 - 2024 , 05:43

The Editor of The Mirror, a family newspaper of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd, Doreen Hammond, has encouraged graduates from universities to embrace entrepreneurship to create jobs and business opportunities not only for themselves, but for the many unemployed young people in the country.

“Many graduates have been sending applications to institutions since they graduated with no success as some of the employers are considering downsizing, given the economic challenges,” she said.

Delivering a keynote address at a congregation ceremony at the University of Ghana, Legon, Accra, last Saturday, Ms Hammond said: “I encourage those of you interested in entrepreneurship to spread your wings and work towards setting up businesses of your own, no matter how small, with the motivation of satisfying some needs of our society.”

“There are stories of some graduates who have chosen this path and have attained great success,” she added.

In all 1,512 students who had completed their respective undergraduate and graduate courses were offered their certificates by the premier university in batches.

Service

Ms Hammond, who won the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Journalist of the Year Award in 2018, also reminded the graduates of the importance of service.

She said to accomplish their dreams, they must strive to serve others wherever they found themselves.

“Those of you who are already employed, let the knowledge you have acquired make a difference.

For those of you who would find yourselves in institutions where you would want to be employed permanently, I advise that you distinguish yourself by being punctual and dedicated, and also give of your best and take initiatives in a manner that prospective employers would notice your significance,” the Editor added.

She shared difficulties she had to surmount as a person in the early part of her career from school, before attaining her current position as Editor of the leading weekend family newspaper in the country, The Mirror.

Ms Hammond said that although they had worked tirelessly to earn their degrees by demonstrating commitment, intelligence and perseverance, such effort was only the beginning of their journey to seize opportunities.

“The world beyond these university walls is filled with endless possibilities, and it is now your time to seize them.

“Persevere with the same tenacity that saw you through countless examinations, interim assessments and late night study sessions.

Embrace the unknown with the same curiosity that fuelled your pursuit of knowledge in the first place,” the Editor said.

Never too late

The Valedictorian, Rashidatu Malik, a mother of four who obtained First Class in Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Information Studies, recounted how she became a trader by default when her mother decided to retire at the Makola Market in Accra.

She expressed appreciation to the University of Ghana for initiating the mature students’ access programme that “allowed some of us to obtain admission into the university when hope for continuing our education was fast disappearing”.

“I, therefore, stand tall in representing women, especially Muslims who desire to further their education, that it is never too late.

“And being married with children does not stop you from achieving your dreams,” she added.