Shea technical working group inaugurated

Mohammed Fugu Jan - 29 - 2024 , 05:47

The shea sector has received a major boost with the inauguration of a Shea Technical Working Group to coordinate and adopt best practices and strategies to promote the sustainable development of the industry.

The group is a convergence of relevant and diverse professionals drawn from the public and private sectors, research institutions, academia and civil society organisations.

It would serve as a platform for stakeholders from the public and private sectors to collaborate and coordinate their efforts for the overall development of the sector.

It would also create an avenue for dialogue, advocacy and collaboration to ensure productivity and competitiveness of the commodity.

Through strategic interventions, research endeavours and capacity-building initiatives, the group is also expected to enhance the entire value chain from production and processing to marketing.

It was initiated by the Tree Crop Development Authority (TCDA), in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), with funding from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

Boost

The Chief Executive Officer of the TCDA, William Quaittoo, who inaugurated the technical group in Tamale, the Northern regional capital, said the initiative was a giant step in the authority’s commitment towards boosting the shea industry in the country.

“This working group initiative is an alignment with our mandate and also epitomises our dedication to fostering collaboration, sharing knowledge and instigating innovation within the shea industry,” he added.

Mr Quaittoo further said that the authority was undertaking a series of interventions to reposition the sector as it was a key player in the country's economy with immense potential for growth and development.

Beyond creating livelihood for smallholder farmers and rural communities, he said, the sector was also a major contributor to the nation's export earnings.

“Shea nuts and butter production represent accessible income-generating activities, particularly for rural women in northern Ghana, contributing substantially to household food security,” Mr Quaittoo said.

He, therefore, implored all stakeholders to actively get involved in activities of the technical group to help transform and create a vibrant and sustainable shea industry for the benefit of all actors along the value chain.

Infrastructure improvement

For his part, the Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, urged the TCDA and the group to work towards improving infrastructure and facilities for shea processing and storage.

That, he said, would go a long way to enhance efficiency and productivity of processing centres, as well as the adoption of modern storage and preservation techniques to prolong the shelf life of shea nuts and shea products.