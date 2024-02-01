ECG rolls out digital application service

Rosalind K. Amoh Feb - 01 - 2024 , 08:29

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), in the second phase of its digital transformation agenda, has introduced the paperless service application system for all its services, namely requests for new connections, separate meters, and additional loads.

The service, which takes effect from February 1, 2024, is part of its paperless services and would require customers to utilise the ECG Mobile App for their applications instead of filling out and submitting forms physically.

This latest intervention is intended to make its customer service more efficient and also to be in line with international best practices.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the Director of Communication of the ECG, William Boateng, explained that with the investment made in its digitalisation system, it stood to reason to roll out this latest digital service.

“The plan is to, as much as practicable, move from the manual way of doing things to the digital system, and we have invested in the system.

“After almost two years of piloting with the paperless and cashless payment system, it is time to also bring in the paperless applications, one of the key drives in our service.

“The whole aim is to make the service efficient and as much as possible, reduce the incidents of complaints from customers who sometimes deal with the wrong agents,” Mr Boateng explained.

System

From February 1, prospective customers will be required to download the ECG Mobile App and follow the prompts, including uploading all necessary documents for efficient processing.

Once the applications are submitted, all communication regarding the status of the application will be conveyed to customers through the contact telephone numbers they provide.

Also, the system will indicate how much the prospective customer will have to pay; this will also be done digitally.

Mr Boateng said the only physical contact the prospective client and staff of ECG would have would be during the follow-up for survey and installation, stressing that all monies to be paid would be done via the digital system.

“Since the reintroduction of the cashless pay system, we have improved our digitalisation system and no longer accept cash payment at any of the ECG payment offices.

Customers now pay either by mobile money or at the bank and that applies to every customer requiring any service from the ECG,” Mr Boateng stressed.

He stated that there would be no service charge for the use of the system.

“Just like it is done with the digital payment system, there will be no service charge for using the digital application system other than the fee for the service being requested,” he emphasised.

Mr Boateng indicated that as part of plans for efficient service, ECG was targeting to secure 800,000 smart prepaid meters to take care of the backlog and forecast demands for this year.

This will include those on the waiting list to be served meters, replacing faulty meters and ensuring that almost all postpaid customers are rolled onto the smart prepaid meters.

“It is an ongoing project, but this year, we are targeting to secure 800,000 management system compliant meters or what we simply refer to as smart prepaid meters to clear the backlog, serve those on the waiting list, as well as roll all postpaid customers, particularly, within the regional, municipal and district capitals, on to the prepaid service.

Loss reduction project

The ECG Director of Communication further stated that at the start of February, the company would resume its loss reduction project it began last year.

Under the programme, ECG staff would go around their customers, both residential and commercial, to follow up on bills and encourage defaulting customers to pay.

Rolled out last year, the ECG embarked on a nationwide revenue mobilisation, vigorously pursuing customers who had failed to pay their bills for power consumed.

It recovered over GH¢4.8 billion owed to the power distribution company by individuals and corporate entities.