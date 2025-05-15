Dr Dotse wins Climate Change honour at 2025 Millennium Excellence Awards

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the HATOF Foundation, Dr Samuel Dotse, has been honoured as Laureate of Distinction in Climate Change at the 2025 Millennium Excellence Awards, held at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

Dr Dotse received the prestigious award in recognition of his exceptional contributions to sustainable development, environmental protection, and global climate action.

The ceremony, held under the auspices of the Millennium Excellence Foundation, was graced by its Life Patron, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Millennium Excellence Awards, which have been held every five years since 2000, honour individuals and institutions that demonstrate excellence and leadership across various fields.

The 2025 edition marked the fifth ceremony, with more than 100 honorees celebrated since the award’s inception.

Citation

Selected from a competitive shortlist of 49 nominees drawn from government, academia, the private sector and civil society, Dr Dotse stood out for his leadership in biodiversity conservation, policy advocacy, capacity-building, and climate finance mobilisation both in the country and on the global stage.

A citation presented to him read in part: “We are proud to celebrate your advocacy for biodiversity conservation, capacity building for climate change action, climate finance mobilisation, policy influence and research… This award is a testament to our collective appreciation, and a reminder that the similitude of positive impact is like that of a bright glowing lamp in the depth of darkness… giving hope and direction to many across the entire horizon.”

Dr Dotse, along with other distinguished honourees, was presented with a gold medal of special recognition by the Asantehene during a ceremonial dinner at the Palace.

Contributions

Dr Dotse is widely regarded as one of the country’s leading voices in climate policy and environmental governance.

Through the HATOF Foundation, he has helped secure over $150 million in climate finance grants for Ghana to tackle environmental challenges.

He serves as Africa’s Special Envoy on Climate Change for the International Society of Diplomats, is an accredited observer to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, and holds key advisory roles with the Climate Investment Funds in Washington, D.C., and the Green Climate Fund in Ghana.

Dr Dotse’s work also includes past service with the African Union’s Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC), where he helped bridge continental diplomacy and local climate initiatives.

From Ghana to the world, Dr Samuel Dotse continues to champion climate resilience, global cooperation and sustainable development.