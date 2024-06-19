Don’t take freedom of worship for granted - Speaker tells citizens

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Jun - 19 - 2024 , 09:57

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has cautioned citizens not to take the freedom of worship they were enjoying in the country for granted.

Advertisement

He urged them to continue praying to God to sustain the prevailing peace in the nation, especially as the country prepares for the December 7 general election this year. The Speaker was speaking at the Ashanti Regional version of “Ghana Prays”, a national interdenominational initiative spearheaded by the Speaker to pray for a peaceful election in the country at the Calvary Charismatic Centre at Ayigya in the Oforikrom Municipality last Monday.

It was on the theme: “Ghana shall rise again.” They prayed for a peaceful election and dedicated the country to the hands of God to preserve the peace and stability during the electioneering.

Concerns

Mr Bagbin expressed concern over disturbances at some Electoral Commission offices in the country during the just-ended limited voter registration exercise and wondered what would happen during the December poll.

He, therefore, reiterated the call on citizens to remain prayerful and commit the election into the hands of God to preserve the peace in the country before, during and after the election.

The Speaker said politicians would continue to do their best, but added that without God’s intervention, nothing could be achieved for the betterment of the nation. “It is only God who can help our beloved country to rise again. I want to call on all of you to believe, to have faith and to continue to help ensure the nation rises again,” he said.

Get involved

The Head Pastor of CCC, Ransford Obeng, urged Christians to get involved in issues of governance and also endeavour to pray for the President and politicians to help them steer the affairs of the nation successfully to improve the lives of citizens.

He said if the nation’s affairs were left in the hands of the two dominant political parties - the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), there would be chaos in the country.