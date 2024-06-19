Majority Leader donates laptops to Graphic
The Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has donated 20 laptops to the Graphic Communications Group Ltd. (GCGL) to enhance the operational efficiency of the company’s editorial unit.
The laptops were presented when he visited the GCGL and engaged the management of the company in Accra. He was received by the Managing Director of GCGL, Ato Afful; the Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey; the Director, Marketing and Sales, Franklin Sowa; the Director, Finance, Samuel Essel, and other officials of the company.
The donation is expected to boost the productivity of journalists and other staff members in the editorial unit of the state-owned media house.
Why the donation
Mr Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, expressed his admiration for the Graphic brand, stating that it had stood out over the years as a bastion of quality journalism.
He expressed his commitment to supporting the media in their quest to deliver accurate and timely information to the public. "I want to support this brand because of its rich history and commitment to excellence," he said.
The donation, the Majority Leader said, was part of his ongoing efforts to support the development of the media and promote a free and independent press in Ghana in line with his commitment to the media and his dedication to democratic values and principles.
Visit to newsroom
Mr Afenyo-Markin, who was accompanied by the Research Associate, Ahmed Rufai Adamu; Bilingual Secretary, Raissa Enyonam Amessofe, and other officials, toured the Daily Graphic newsroom and interacted with editors and journalists to gain insight into their operations while offering words of encouragement.
He emphasised the crucial role the media played in promoting good governance and holding leaders accountable.
National successes
Describing the Daily Graphic as “a noble newspaper” that best told the stories of what happened in Parliament, Mr Afenyo-Markin commended the company for projecting issues that positively impacted the lives of the people.
“I, in particular, think you have done so much for my constituency; but for your publications, people will not know what I am doing in Effutu, and I want to say a big thanks as I appreciate that.
“Let me commend the company highly for all that you are doing for our democracy,” he said.
Appreciation
The Managing Director of GCGL expressed gratitude to the Majority Leader for his generosity, stating that the laptops would greatly enhance the editorial unit's ability to produce high-quality content.
Mr Afful said once history was recorded daily, the company held it as a duty not to report on issues that were untrue and could hurt the Graphic brand, adding that “I believe that when we are aware of this, we cannot go out to be making pronouncements that do not sit truthfully to this brand”.
“For those of you who are serving this land at that level of importance, we expect from both sides of the house to be factual and accurate in providing information. The good people of this land look up to you,” Mr Afful said.
He said the media were partners in the nation-building agenda, and that Graphic had its teams in the regions and on the ground to provide information about issues concerning the people.
“When we see things and bring them to the attention of duty bearers, it should not be seen as criticism, but rather intelligence,” the GCGL MD said. He said if the government, politicians and parliamentarians saw the media as partners, they would get the necessary information for national development.
The Editor, Theophilus Yartey, also thanked Mr Afenyo-Markin for his support, noting that the donation would improve the efficiency of the brand’s editorial operations.