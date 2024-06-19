Majority Leader donates laptops to Graphic

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has donated 20 laptops to the Graphic Communications Group Ltd. (GCGL) to enhance the operational efficiency of the company’s editorial unit.

The laptops were presented when he visited the GCGL and engaged the management of the company in Accra. He was received by the Managing Director of GCGL, Ato Afful; the Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey; the Director, Marketing and Sales, Franklin Sowa; the Director, Finance, Samuel Essel, and other officials of the company.

The donation is expected to boost the productivity of journalists and other staff members in the editorial unit of the state-owned media house.

Why the donation

Mr Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, expressed his admiration for the Graphic brand, stating that it had stood out over the years as a bastion of quality journalism.

He expressed his commitment to supporting the media in their quest to deliver accurate and timely information to the public. "I want to support this brand because of its rich history and commitment to excellence," he said.

The donation, the Majority Leader said, was part of his ongoing efforts to support the development of the media and promote a free and independent press in Ghana in line with his commitment to the media and his dedication to democratic values and principles.

Visit to newsroom

Mr Afenyo-Markin, who was accompanied by the Research Associate, Ahmed Rufai Adamu; Bilingual Secretary, Raissa Enyonam Amessofe, and other officials, toured the Daily Graphic newsroom and interacted with editors and journalists to gain insight into their operations while offering words of encouragement.

He emphasised the crucial role the media played in promoting good governance and holding leaders accountable.