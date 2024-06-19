Include burden-sharing agenda in nation’s tax laws - George Ohene Kwatia advises practitioners

Justice Agbenorsi Jun - 19 - 2024 , 09:57

Tax practitioners have been advised to include burden-sharing agenda in the nation’s tax laws to support compliance and increase revenue mobilisation, the President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Ghana (CITG), George Ohene Kwatia, has said.

“In times like this, individuals, corporate institutions and the state are encouraged to engage in burden-sharing in every sphere of our lives. “Consequently, as tax practitioners, we need to advocate certain burden-sharing agendas that could be incorporated into tax laws, which I believe will support tax compliance and revenue mobilisation.

“It is our responsibility to act in the best interest of our clients, employers and the general public by always upholding the principles of fairness and integrity,” he added.

The president, who was speaking at the graduation and induction ceremony of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Ghana in Accra last Saturday, said such measures would help improve revenue mobilisation to strengthen the economy.



Event

The event was on the theme: “Taxation and technology: Embracing the digital age.” In all, 16 associates, comprised of 116 and 100 practitioners who successfully completed the professional qualifying examinations of the institute in August 2023, and February 2024, graduated.

Additionally, 145 associates who completed the examinations in August 2022, and February 2023, including those of other previous sessions were admitted as members of the institute.

Technology

The president further said that the impact of technology on taxation had led to unprecedented complexities in compliance and administration which was posing challenges to governments, businesses and individuals.

To navigate these complexities, he said it was necessary to ensure a proactive approach from tax practitioners and policymakers while ensuring the integrity and fairness of the tax system in the digital age.