Democracy is sustained by patriotic leaders — John Mahama

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Jun - 21 - 2024 , 09:27

The Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has said it takes only patriotic leaders to sustain democracy in a country.

He said it did not matter how long a country practiced democracy, if a leader was not honest and prepared to tell citizens the truth, the will of the people would be subverted, thereby undermining democracy.

“You can have the best constitution and the best regulation and laws, if an unscrupulous leader decides to take advantage of the situation, the person will do so. “And if he does and we don’t have the population to push and hold him back, then he will get away with it,” Mr Mahama added.

The former President was delivering a public lecture on the theme: Sustainability of democracy in Africa: The Ghanaian experience,” in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, last Wednesday. It was organised by the Christian Service University as part of activities marking its golden jubilee celebrations.

Occurrence

Citing the US as an example, Mr Mahama said although that country had practised democracy for more than two centuries, former President Donald Trump was able to incite some people to take over their Legislative House at the Capitol Hill when he lost the elections in 2020.

He said if such an occurrence could succeed in happening in a mature democracy such as the US, similar incidences could take place anywhere else, especially if a country did not have a dedicated leader who had the nation at heart.

Mr Mahama further said that leadership, such as the Office of the President “are weighty and must be approached with utmost seriousness”. “Ghanaians are in dire straits and this is not the time for comedy or concert party,” he said.

Elections

On the December 7 general election, the former President said that following experiences learnt from the last elections in 2020, the NDC was going into the upcoming poll with its own referee by remaining vigilant to ensure every vote cast for the party was accounted for.