Delay in LEAP disbursement worsening hardship of beneficiaries — SDG Platform Convenor

Delali Sika Jun - 19 - 2024 , 09:57

The Convenor of the Civil Society platform, SDG Sub platform Goal 10, Auberon Jeleel Odoom, has said the four months delay in the disbursement of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) grants is exacerbating the hardships vulnerable Ghanaians face.

He explained that despite the government’s commitment to promptly pay these grants as a condition of the recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout negotiations, the process remains disappointingly sluggish.

“This delay has left vulnerable Ghanaians, including the elderly, orphans and vulnerable children, very poor pregnant women and lactating mothers with infants under 1 year, and persons with severe disabilities without productive capacity, in dire straits amid cost of living increasing by 15 per cent over the past year, and food prices rising by 20 per cent. “This highlights a significant breach of trust and duty by the government, “he said at a press conference in Accra yesterday.

Call to action

Mr Odoom, therefore, called on the government to honour its commitment to pay the LEAP grants. “Immediate action is required to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable Ghanaians and to restore confidence in the government’s social protection initiatives.

The delayed LEAP payments represent not only a breach of trust but a pressing humanitarian crisis. “As inflation continues to rise, the government must prioritise the needs of its most vulnerable citizens and expedite the disbursement of these crucial grants.

This is not just about fulfilling a promise made during bailout negotiations; it is about upholding the dignity and well-being of Ghanaians who depend on this support to survive,” Mr Odoom noted.

Consequently, the SDG Sub platform Convenor said the timeliness of LEAP payments was also critical to achieving the programme’s positive social and economic objectives.

Furthermore, he said the issue transcended political and economic debates; stressing that it touched on the core of human dignity and the right to a basic standard of living. “The elderly, orphans and vulnerable children, and persons with severe disabilities deserve better. They deserve a government that honours its commitments and puts their needs first.