December polls: Focus on policies, not religion - Dr Bawumia advises electorate

Chris Nunoo Jun - 18 - 2024 , 09:23

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated that the December 7 election should be about policies, ideas and solutions that the respective candidates have for the country other than religion or religious differences.

Speaking at this year’s Eid-ul-Adha (Festival of Sacrifice) prayers at the Black Star Square in Accra yesterday, Dr Bawumia said underpinning the peace that the country was enjoying as one of the most peaceful on the continent “is our religious tolerance.”

He therefore advised Muslims to continue to uphold the beautiful national value of respecting diversity, especially in religion and ethnicity, and said it was essential to community, national and human existence.

He said Muslims must be inspired by acts of selflessness and sacrifice by caring for each other and also sacrificing for worthy causes for the betterment of their families and communities.

“We live as Muslims and Christians in harmony. We are one people, we are one nation and we should let this election be about the policies and ideas and solutions that the respective candidates have for the country and that should be what we should be focusing on,” Dr Bawumia stressed.

Eid-ul-Adha

Eid-ul-Adha is a special and significant day on the Islamic calendar when Muslims remember the exemplary display of obedience, selflessness and sacrifice by prophet Ibrahim, who obeyed Allah’s command without hesitation to sacrifice his only beloved son, Ismail.

The Vice-President said Prophet Ibrahim set the ultimate example of sacrifice and obedience, which was impossible for any of the worshippers to replicate. However, he said, they had to emulate the sacrificial spirit of prophet Ibrahim in their own little ways to help one another in their communities and the nation.

Global events

While commending Ghanaians for their sacrifices and understanding, Dr Bawumia explained that global events in the past three to four years had had a significant impact on nations and their citizens.