Cybersecurity students to get training with GCB Bank

Mary Anane-Amponsah Jun - 12 - 2024 , 05:57

GCB Bank PLC (GCB Bank) and the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) have entered into a partnership that will promote STEM education in Ghana, particularly in the field of technology and cybersecurity.

The partnership, which was sealed with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), would ensure the nurturing of young talents in the field of technology and cybersecurity. Per the agreement, GCB Bank will implement an internship programme for exceptional students from the computer science and cybersecurity-related departments.

The programme would enable students to gain hands-on experience in a real-world cybersecurity environment. Additionally, the programme has been designed to nurture young talents and create a skilled workforce capable of addressing the ever-evolving challenges in these critical fields.

The internship programme is expected to last a period of five years with the first intake of interns beginning July 2024. It will provide students with thorough training on the latest cybersecurity technologies and best practices, ensuring they are up to date with current industry standards. It will also give the students the opportunity to work alongside and be mentored by seasoned professionals from the bank on critical projects, thus gaining practical experience that would enhance their learning and professional growth.

Closing the gap

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, said the internship programme would identify talents that would help close the gap between the industry and academia as the university was training students who would be ready for the job market.

The university, he said, had the mandate to be the ICT university of the country to train the human capital needs of the nation to develop experts required for the current digitalisation agenda the government was pursuing aggressively.

The institution, he said, was running several ICT programmes, including cybersecurity, computer science, information technology, Data Science and Analytics.

Innovation hub

The university has the vision of becoming the innovation hub that would provide experts for not only the country but West Africa. "We are building a centre for innovation, technological skills and entrepreneurship development, which is to be inaugurated in August," he said.

The centre, he said, would have a set up of 100 computers with experts from Africa to train various institutions in the country in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and its application in various fields and other IT programmes for the growth and development of the nation.

He expressed the hope that the two institutions would have a longstanding relationship to achieve greater heights in producing experts for the country.

GCB role

The bank’s Deputy Managing Director, Operations, Emmanuel Odartey Lamptey, indicated that the dynamic and fast-evolving landscape of technology and information security demanded that students not only gained theoretical knowledge but also practical experience to be fully prepared for the challenges they would face in their careers.

"At GCB Bank, we are committed to fostering the next generation of cybersecurity professionals by providing them with the opportunity to apply their academic knowledge in real-world scenarios,” he said.

He said by embarking on this partnership, GCB Bank would gain the opportunity to identify and nurture talented individuals. It would also allow the bank to benefit from the fresh perspectives and innovative ideas of students on ongoing projects and initiatives while also reinforcing the bank’s commitment to supporting education and community development.

The university, on the other hand, would benefit from the workshops, which will enhance the school’s curriculum; hence, offering students practical knowledge and exposure to industry best practices.