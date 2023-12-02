College of Defence Studies commences training

Joshua Bediako Koomson Dec - 02 - 2023

The National College of Defence Studies has commenced a training course to nurture and equip trainees with requisite knowledge, skills and values to safeguard the sovereignty of the country.

The 41 weeks course, on the theme: “Environment, security and development”, aims to produce graduates in leadership skills, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills required to address complex security challenges in the country and the African continent as a whole.

It will also help build the capacity of senior officers to conduct research in military science, defence studies, strategic studies, international relations and related subjects for the award of Master’s Degree in Strategic Studies.

A total of 19 trainees, drawn from the three services of the Ghana Armed Forces, are participating in the maiden training.

They comprised 12 from the Ghana Army, three from the Navy and two from the Air Force.

It also included a participant each from the ministries of Defence and National Security.

The trainees, who are currently going through an orientation phase, will break for Christmas on December 15, 2023, and resume on January 9, 2024.

The programme is expected to end in November next year.

The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, described the development as a major milestone.

He said the commencement of the training bore testament to the unwavering commitment by the leadership of the GAF to provide professional military education at the strategic level.

The CDS said the bold decision to establish the institution that had been on the drawing board for long was decided upon about a year ago.

“And so I am very excited that I can retire from the service at any time after today and will be happy that a most cherished legacy will have been left behind,” Vice Admiral Amoama said.

He said the government had commenced the construction of a campus for the college in Teshie.

Additionally, the CDS said, a team of officers of the college, led by its Commandant, had already visited the Royal College of Defence Studies and other higher institutions of learning in the UK for benchmarking studies.

Strategy document

He said a national security strategy document had identified climate change, youth employment, poverty, illegal mining, and vigilantism as some of the issues that posed a challenge to security in the country.

To tackle those challenges would need an enhanced regional cooperation, intelligence sharing, and capacity building.

The CDS added that it also highlighted the significance of strengthening border security, improving governance structures, and promoting social and economic development to address the root causes of the challenges.

By adopting a comprehensive and collaborative approach, Vice Admiral Amoama said the nation and the West African sub region could ensure peace, stability and prosperity for their people.

New era

The Commandant of the NCDS, Major General Irvine Nii Aryitey Aryeetey, said the establishment of the college signified a new era in the nation's defence education and training.

He said the trainees would go through rigorous studies to become critical thinkers and challenged conventional wisdom, while striving for excellence.

He also encouraged them to engage in open and frank discussions and foster an environment where ideas could be exchanged freely to enable them to explore diverse perspectives, challenge assumptions and also develop innovative solutions to complex problems.