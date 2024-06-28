Churches urged to leverage digitalisation for evangelism

The Full Gospel Church International (FGCI) has ended its sixth Emmanuel A. Mensah Memorial Lecture with a call on Christendom to leverage digitalisation for its evangelistic and discipleship drive.

The memorial lecture, which is a significant event marking the FGCI’s Founder's Day celebration, was this year held on the theme: "The Church and Mission in the Digital Age: The Role of Evangelism and Discipleship".

The event which brought together church members and esteemed guests to explore the evolving landscape of church mission work in the digital era, was hosted by the President of FGCI, Bishop Dela Fiagome, and featured speakers who are well-versed in the dynamics of digital evangelism.

An Executive Council Member of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Vincent Anane Denteh, delivered an insightful lecture on the primary theme, emphasising the need for the church to digitalise its evangelistic and discipleship efforts.

Apostle Denteh highlighted the opportunities digital platforms presented for spreading the gospel and nurturing faith communities.

Complementing Apostle Denteh’s call, the National Director of the Ghana Evangelism Committee, Apostle Bright Nyamedor, led the church to launch the WISE Global app, a digital tool designed to enhance the evangelistic outreach and discipleship programmes of the church.

The app promises to be a game-changer in how the church engages with its members and reaches out to the broader community, leveraging technology to facilitate spiritual growth and connection.

The event was graced with the presence of the former President of FGCI, Most Rev. Dr Samuel N. Mensah, who was Chairman for the lecture, alongside pastors and members of the FGCI community.

Their attendance underlined the collective commitment to embrace new methods of ministry and highlighted the church's proactive stance in integrating technology in its mission work.

In his opening remarks, Bishop Fiagome reflected on the legacy of the FGCI Founder, Most Rev. Emmanuel A. Mensah, celebrating his vision and dedication to evangelism.

He underscored the importance of innovation in continuing this legacy, particularly in an age where digital engagement is becoming increasingly vital. Bishop Fiagome stated, "Emmanuel A. Mensah's vision for evangelism was ahead of its time.

Today, we honour his legacy by embracing the digital tools available to us, ensuring that our mission remains vibrant and far-reaching in the digital age." The lecture and discussions throughout the event served as a clarion call for the church to harness digital tools in fulfilling its mission.

The launch of the WISE Global app was met with enthusiasm, symbolising a significant step towards a more connected and technologically adept church community.

The lecture reaffirmed FGCI's commitment to advancing evangelism and discipleship in the digital age, ensuring that the church remains relevant and effective in its mission to spread the gospel and support the spiritual growth of its members.

The 6th Emmanuel A. Mensah Memorial Lecture not only honoured the past but also set a forward-looking agenda for the church's future endeavours.

The FGCI is a vibrant Christian community dedicated to spreading the gospel and nurturing spiritual growth, and is the first independent charismatic church in Ghana. Its branches both in Ghana and Europe, are committed to proclaiming the love of Jesus Christ, making disciples, and serving its community.