Change must reflect in approach to work - Dr Ali to GMA staff

Staff of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) have been admonished to let competence and integrity shine through their operations and service delivery to Ghanaians.

The resounding vote for change at the 2024 polls clearly indicated the people yearned for redirection.

Public institutions such as GMA must, therefore, recognise this and let that reflect in their approach to the delivery of public services to the people.

The new Director-General of GMA, Dr Kamal-Deen Ali, said these at his maiden meetings with staff of the Authority at its main branches in Accra, Tema and Takoradi.

“We must give Ghana the opportunity for renewal,” for that is the only way not to disappoint the people, he noted.

Describing himself as the fourth leg of the GMA table – alluding to the fact that he is the fourth DG since the establishment of the Authority in 2006 – the maritime expert said, “We can and must stand firm,” after all, “a table so strong must stand on four legs.”

“We will work to meet, if not exceed, the expectations of His Excellency the President and the nation,” he asserted.

Dr Ali encouraged the staff to synergise their energies as it was only through their collective efforts that the Authority could achieve its goals.

“There will be turbulent times,” he noted, but stressed that, “In those times, we must let the anchor hold.”

He maintained that things would not always be rosy but gave the assurance that he would lead with a renewed sense of vigour, applying his understanding of the maritime industry in which he operated for decades.

He emphasised the cardinal values and principles of the Authority such as competence, integrity and transparency, and admonished the staff to abide by these values at all times with religious zealotry.

“Let’s strive to be more competent in all that we do; you should not let any day pass by without you improving your competence mentally, materially and physically,” he said.

The new DG pointed out the necessity of being ready to lead in whatever capacity and not waiting to be made a leader.

Dr Ali warned against divisions, insisting “We cannot be divided along ethnic, religious or any other lines and expect to win.”