CDD lauds Parliament for its scrutiny of the 2023 budget

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has lauded Parliament for its scrutiny of the 2023 Budget of the Government of Ghana.
It has also commended the house for disapproving a number of allocations.
“The Center commends the House’s decision to disapprove allocations to the National Cathedral and reallocation to the Roads and Communications ministries, demolition and redevelopment of a new Accra International Conference Center (AICC), and establishment of three new diplomatic missions in Jamaica, Mexico and Trinidad, and Tobago”.
In a statement issued Friday, December 23, 2022, the CDD-Ghana said ‘the decision to also defund the Special Development Initiatives and Monitoring and Evaluation secretariats at the Office of the President as well as slashing the Contingency Vote by half, among other cost-cutting measures is a great demonstration that the Members of Parliament are in touch
with the economic reality of the country and will assist the government to spend the scarce public resources judiciously”
CDD-Ghana also asked MPs to take advantage of the recess period to engage their constituents to keep them well-informed about their roles.
Read the full statement below: