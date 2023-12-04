CCT supports fishermen with fishing gears

Emelia Ennin Abbey Dec - 04 - 2023 , 11:49

CCT Group Limited, distributors of fishing gear in Ghana, has donated fishing items worth GH¢200,157 to support fishermen during the 39th National Farmers and Fishermen Day celebration.

The items included multi-filament fishing nets, fishing floats, fishing hooks and polypropylene ropes.

This years farmers day celebration was themed “delivering smart solutions for sustainable food security and resilience” and was aimed at addressing the issue of achieving food security in Ghana within the context of an increase in population growth and its accompanying food system issues.

Supporting fishermen

The Human Resource Manager of CCT, Eva Ameyaw, presented the items to the Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Moses Anim, during the brief ceremony at the ministry.

She said the support was to celebrate the fisherfolk for contributing in diverse ways to the development of the nation.

"We celebrate all our gallant fishermen and we wish them a bumper catch all through the seasons ahead," CCT, commonly known as the fisherman’s friend, has been supporting the farmers and fishermen's day celebration since its inception about four decades ago.

The donation, Ms Ameyaw said, was to sustain the yearly support CCT offered to the farmers day celebration.

“Each year, CCT builds on the support it presents.

Last year, we donated items worth GH¢178,709 and this year we have increased it to GH¢200,000,” she said.

In addition to the annual support, she said the company also undertook educational campaigns in fishing communities by educating fishers on modern and safe ways of using quality fishing gear for fishing.

Appreciation

Mr Anim, after taking delivery of the items, commended CCT Group Limited for their continued support of the ministry and the fishing sector.