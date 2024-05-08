Boosting security on campus: Legon installs access control points

Daily Graphic May - 08 - 2024 , 09:15

The University of Ghana, Legon has installed access control points on campus at the traditional halls of residence and its Computing Systems.

This is a significant move to boost and enhance the security and safety of students and staff of the University. The electronic access control systems were installed by Persol Systems Limited, a software development and systems integration firm.

Security concerns

At a commissioning ceremony held at Legon Hall, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, stated that the event was significant, as the university had been confronted with safety and security concerns.

She said the implementation of the electronic access control system had been long overdue but was excited about the innovation. Prof. Amfo noted further that aside from the Legon Hall, similar systems had been installed in all the other traditional halls, Balme Library and the University of Ghana Computing Systems.

The VC expressed appreciation to the team from Persol Systems Limited for their unwavering commitment and dedication to the fulfilment of the project. She also extended gratitude to the student body headed by the School Representative Council (SRC) for their willingness to support, by contributing towards the project.

That, she intimated, was in line with one of her key strategic objectives of “creating a sense of ownership and commitment among students, faculty, staff and alumni, to promote creativity and innovation.”

She further expressed appreciation to the Electronic Access Control Implementation Committee, as well as other key stakeholders for their efforts at ensuring the successful completion of the project.

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Academic and Student Affairs of the university, Prof. Gordon A. Awandare, highlighted the need to install the electronic access control systems as one of the measures by management to solve issues on security and safety in the university community.

Easy passage

The Chair of the Electronic Access Control Implementation Committee, Benjamin Cobblah, in a remark, said it took 24 weeks to deliver the electronic access control systems. He gave an assurance that the enrolment of the official UG Student ID card onto the system to allow easy passage would be ready and fully functional in a month’s time.

The Business Development Manager at Persol Systems Limited, Kizito Owusu-Agyeman, expressed excitement about the partnership with the university to find a solution to one of its key problems concerning safety.

Following the commissioning, an inspection and demonstration facilitated by the Director of Systems Integration, Persol Systems Limited, Thomas Phillips, was carried out. He affirmed that the system also catered for the physically challenged and had an anti-trap feature for safety, as well as the inclusion of CCTV cameras at the Porters’ Lodges for monitoring.

The SRC President, Frank Tsikata, was grateful to the university management and the various teams that worked on the initiative to enhance security on campus. Present at the commissioning were the various Hall Masters and Senior Tutors of the traditional halls of Residence, Management of the University of Ghana Enterprises Limited (UGEL) Hostels, staff and students, as well as representatives from Persol Systems Limited.