Avoke takes office - Pledges to reconcile UEW

The Governing Council of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has reinstated the embattled Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the university, Prof. Mawutor Avoke, in accordance with a court order last week.
At a meeting yesterday, the council reintroduced Prof. Avoke to the university management as the substantive V-C.Follow @Graphicgh
The Chairman of the UEW Governing Council, Nana Ofori Ansah I, said over the past five years, the university had been embroiled in one legal tussle or another, which had affected the university, until, by the grace of God, the High Court ruled for the reinstatement of Prof. Avoke and others.
He said once there was a court order, the council had no choice but to reinstate him per the orders of the court.
He indicated that with that court ruling, litigation at the UEW had come to an end, adding: "Today, Prof. Avoke has taken his position. Prof. Andy Ofori-Birikorang, who acted as the V-C, has assured us that he will lead a crusade of peace, together with Prof. Avoke, to bring peace and harmony to the university."
A letter to Prof. Ofori-Birikorang asked him to revert to his position as Pro V-C and cooperate with Prof. Avoke as the latter resumed office.
A letter dated February 4, signed by Nana Ofori Ansah, said: "In compliance with the order of the court, you are hereby reinstated as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba.”
It was copied to the Office of the President, the Vice-President, the Chief of Staff, the Minister of Education and management members of the university.
Retirement date
The letter reminded Prof. Avoke that his date of retirement from office was September 2023.
Entitlements to be computed
In the meantime, the Governing Council was to compute his accumulated annual leave and related entitlements for him.
"You need not, I believe, be reminded that you vacated the Office of Vice Chancellor in 2017 under an unfortunate hailstorm of intense controversy and animosity.
“I hope that time, the greatest healer of all griefs, wounds, disputes and resentments, has crafted and provided you the gift of a new, progressive and consultative skill set that will, on your reinstatement, help you successfully serve and lead this unique tertiary institution of enormous pedigree and remarkable complexity into a new age of manifest stability, sustainable progress, transformative growth and enduring prosperity,” it said.
"As you return to serve the remainder of your unexpired term as vice-chancellor on the strict orders of a court of law, I urge you to demonstrate sincere enthusiasm and genuine and sustainable reconciliation in all your actions by committing to and taking conciliatory, path-breaking and futuristic decisions that bring about positive transformation in the life of the vastly diverse UEW community,” it added.
That, the letter said, would provide firm assurances for all sections of the university's management, staff, student body and stakeholders.
It observed that without a doubt, the challenges he would face as a reinstated vice chancellor would be enormous, but expressed the hope that Prof. Avoke would surmount them.
Meanwhile, the letter reverting the acting V-C to his position said: "In that letter, written on the authority of Section 14 (2) (b) of the University of Education, Winneba Act, 2004 (Act 672) and Statute 10(21) of UEW Statutes (2020), you were authorised to serve as acting vice-chancellor, effective October 1, 2021, until the appointment of a substantive vice-chancellor.”
It said that letter also made it clear that "the terms and conditions of service of this new office remain the same as those covering your position" as Pro-Vice Chancellor of the university.
“On the authority of this letter, you are directed to hand over forthwith to Prof. Avoke, who resumes duty as substantive vice-chancellor following a High Court order directing his reinstatement. A copy of the said High Court order is hereby attached to this letter for ease of reference.
"As you revert to your position as the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the UEW, I urge you to assist management of the university in the transition to give full effect to the said High Court order. Again, you are required to support and cooperate with the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Avoke, to achieve his vision and the goals of the university," it stated.
The Governing Council extended its profound gratitude to Prof. Ofori-Birikorang for his brief but dedicated and fruitful service as acting vice-chancellor.
In an interview, Prof. Avoke said he was happy that he had the opportunity to come back to the university he loved, adding the day would be celebrated as a day of unity.
He said what was critical now was to bring peace, unity, reconciliation and peace to the university.
He said in the coming days, he would work with the university council to bring some other colleagues who were also dismissed back.
He thanked the President of Ghana, the Minister of Education and the University Council for the support.
Asked about his entitlement, he said what was important now was to bring peace and unity to the university, not money.