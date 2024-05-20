Asenso-Boakye inspects road works in Eastern Region

Haruna Yussif Wunpini May 20, 2024

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has inspected road projects in some municipalities and districts in the Eastern Region.

He also inspected some completed roads, as well as the bad ones to be rehabilitated. The municipalities are Lower Manya Krobo, Yilo Krobo, Akuapem North, New Juaben South, New Juaben North, Birim Central and Lower West Akim.

He also visited projects in Okere, Upper Manya Krobo, Fanteakwa North, Achiase, Atiwa East, Asene-Manso-Akroso, Birim South and Kwahu East districts. The two-day inspection tour, the minister said, was to assess the conditions and identify the progress of construction works on the roads in the region.

Nineteen road projects are currently ongoing in all municipalities and districts across the region to improve the road networks and transportation in the areas. The projects include urban roads, highways and feeder roads.

Road projects

Some of the ongoing projects include the partial reconstruction of a 6.5-kilometre asphaltic overlay from Akuse junction to Somanya town, the reconstruction of 65.2km Koforidua - Asesewa -Abourso road and the rehabilitation of a 15.3km Asamankese-Akroso road.

Others are the rehabilitation of Eshiem - Akroso - Akim Oda Road, the reconstruction of Akim Oda - Achiase - Amanfopong Roads, the rehabilitation of Akim Swedru - Akim Awisa town roads, as well as that of Bepong to Ntomemu roads.

Mr Asenso-Boakye, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama in the Ashanti Region, also inspected some bad road networks in the region. He was accompanied by the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Director of the Ghana Highway Authority, Sheikh Aminu Abubakar, and officials from the Ministry of Roads and Highways, among others.

Poor roads

Briefing the media after the inspection tour, Mr Asenso-Boakye, who acknowledged the poor state of the roads in the region, said the government was fully committed to looking at possible areas to provide some assistance to give relief to the people of the region.

The minister stressed that his ministry had earmarked some bad roads in the region for immediate rehabilitation to boost economic activities.

Transportation

Mr Asenso-Boakye said the government was committed to improving the road networks in the region to improve transportation and reduce travelling time for residents. He expressed satisfaction at the progress of work so far and was hopeful that when completed, it would greatly improve transportation in the municipalities and districts in the region.

Road challenges

Mr Asenso-Boakye stated that the ministry would call contractors who were not on site for a discussion to see how best the government could immediately intervene to address any challenges they might have.

The Roads and Highways minister said the massive road construction currently ongoing throughout the country was a clear indication of the government's commitment to improve road infrastructure and transportation systems in the country.

Expedite work

Mr Asenso-Boakye, therefore, urged all contractors to expedite work on their projects to ensure the timely completion of all road constructions in the region.

