Asanko Gold reclaims 65 hectares of mined concession

Emmanuel Baah Jun - 11 - 2024 , 09:25

Asanko Gold Ghana Mines has, since the commencement of its operations in Ghana, reclaimed an estimated land size of over 65 hectares, the Environment Unit Manager of Asanko, Joshua Asiedu Cudjoe, has said.

He said aside from making returns from its exploits, the mining firm was keenly interested in ensuring that the required environmental practices were adhered to. "So far, we have reclaimed over 65 hectares of land," he said, adding that the company had reserved four acres of land, which was currently being piloted to plant food items.

He said the success stories were enormous, and that the ultimate aim was to reclaim those lands and give them back to the rightful owners — the indigenous farmers. "We have planted and harvested cassava, plantain, tiger nuts, garden eggs, tomatoes and groundnuts,” he said, adding that in the reclamation process, the company ensured a reliance on in-house generated compost for nutrient management to help boost productivity.

Environmental day

Mr Cudjoe remarked when he led some participants, including traditional leaders, journalists and some selected students, to inspect portions of the reclaimed land on its concession, as part of this year’s World Environmental Day held on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

World Environmental Day is held every June 5. This year’s day was held on the theme: “Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience”.

Community engagement

The acting Mining Manager of Asanko, Issac Acheampong, assured of the company’s commitment to continuously engage residents and all other stakeholders in realising the full potential of the mine through environmental consciousness.

A canopy of trees on the reclaimed land. The species include Wawa, Framo and other indigenous trees

He said the vision of the mining firm was to create a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for all its stakeholders. The Obuasi Area Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Adarkwa-Yiadom Prempeh, commended the mine for adhering to standard environmental practices, saying that was one of the key requirements in its operation’s license.

He said the company's introduction of local species of trees to help restore the lost vegetation cover was in the right direction, adding that it will help bring back the eco-system, a conducive environment to attract game and other inhabitants into the reserve.

The Nkranhene, Nana Danso Poku II, commended Asanko for good environmental practices, as affirmed by the EPA. He advised Asanko to continue to engage small-scale miners to come on board and learn the acclaimed practices.