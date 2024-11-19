As world marks International Men’s Day today... Forum urges men to uphold responsibilities, lead with integrity

The National Christian Men’s Forum has called on men to uphold their traditional and spiritual responsibilities as fathers and heads of homes and lead with integrity.

That, it said, would help preserve society and values, expressing concerns about the erosion of societal values due to the absenteeism of men in homes and also effectively playing their roles in society.

In a statement to commemorate International Men’s Day which falls today, the forum acknowledged that though safeguarding society was a shared responsibility transcending gender, the traditional roles men played in families and communities, shaped by cultural, social and economic factors could not be overlooked.

“Though safeguarding society is a shared responsibility for men and women, spiritually and traditionally, men are the heads of family and assigned to lead, however, many men have abandoned this important role, leading to the erosion of societal values,” the statement, signed by the Chairman of the forum, Enimil Ashon, said.

He, therefore, encouraged men’s associations to champion a return to values of integrity and hard work, stressing the need for truthfulness and the pursuit of a just society.

Men’s Day

International Men’s Day is a global awareness day that celebrates the positive impact men have on society while emphasising their well-being.

It also provides a platform to discuss critical issues like mental health, challenge stereotypes, and promote gender equality.

The theme for this year’s commemoration is:”Men’s health champions,” to highlight the need to improve men’s overall well-being and promoting healthy lifestyles.

Failed stewards

The statement further lamented what it described as a troubling trend in the country where some men had abandoned their roles as stewards of the environment and society.

It cited the rise in illegal mining activities (galamsey) as an example, highlighting the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, including teenagers and breastfeeding mothers in these operations.

“The trend in Ghana, however, especially since the inauguration of the Fourth Republic, shows that some men are gradually turning their backs on the good and the noble, and rather bowing to the lure to get rich quick at all costs in a society where anything goes”.

The forum called on men to prioritise the country’s welfare, drawing inspiration from Dr Ephraim Amu’s patriotic song, ‘Yen Ara Asaase Ni’.

The celebration

As part of activities to mark International Men’s Day 2024, the National Christian Men’s Forum has planned a two-part event on Saturday.

The day will begin with a health walk in the Dzorwulu area, followed by a seminar for men at the Bethany Methodist Church, Dzorwulu.