App to support US immigrant landscape launched

Joshua Bediako Koomson, Nov - 19 - 2024 , 09:57

In a ground-breaking move to bolster support for Ghanaians in the United States, a comprehensive mobile application designed to address the challenges of immigrants, has officially been launched.

Named Thrive, it aims to shift the immigrant experience from mere survival to long-term growth and success.

Advertisement

The launch event, attended by stakeholders, showcased the mobile application’s multi-faceted approach to providing essential resources.

Launched by the Chief Executive Officer of Clubhouse Ghana, Brookshire Blay-Miezah, the application offers guidance on finding housing, and accessing welfare benefits and also helps immigrants to obtain legal assistance.

Challenges

Speaking at the launch, Miss Blay-Miezah, noted that immigrants often faced a myriad of barriers, from finding stable employment and affordable housing to managing social isolation and mental health concerns.

Our mission is to bridge these gaps through a comprehensive platform that connects immigrants to the tools and networks they need to build stable and prosperous lives,” she said.

Unlike traditional services that may address only singular needs, she said the platform stood out by offering an integrated solution that tackled immediate, short-term, and long-term challenges immigrants encounter.

Features, services

Speaking on the key features of the application, Miss Blay-Miezah said it catered for immigrants’ mental and emotional well-being by connecting them with counselling services and fostering community connections to combat isolation.

Additionally, Thrive provides workshops focused on financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and business planning to support long-term success.

“We believe in empowering immigrants not just to survive but to truly thrive. With resources tailored to their journeys, immigrants can build financial independence and achieve meaningful social integration,” she said.

Miss Blay-Miezah said the application’s emphasis on community-building, practical guidance, and long-term financial empowerment was expected to make a lasting impact on how immigrants adapted and thrived in their new environment.

“As Thrive becomes available for download, it sets a new benchmark for comprehensive, culturally sensitive Ghanaian immigrant support in the United States. By bringing together essential resources and fostering a sense of belonging, Thrive empowers immigrants to chart a path toward stability and opportunity,” she said.