Ambulance driver in court for transporting cannabis with van 

An ambulance driver who was arrested in 2017 for transporting cannabis with an ambulance van but jumped bail has been rearrested and brought to a Ho Circuit Court.
Sampson Azago, 25, was arrested in the company of Derrick Eto, 24 on July 29, 2017 for conveying parcels of cannabis from Vakpo to Aflao, and was granted bail by the court presided over by Mrs. Priscilla Dikro Ofori.
The two were on Thursday denied bail when they appeared and the case was adjourned to May 20, this year.
Police Detective Sergeant Godfred Bosompem told the court that on July 29, 2017 Police officers at the Vakpo Police Command at around 0800 hours acting upon a tip off intercepted a Ford ambulance vehicle being driven by Azago with the siren on from Kpando heading towards Have with Eto on board.
He said the police searched the vehicle and found it loaded with 627 taped parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp compressed into oval and slab forms.
The prosecution said the suspects were arrested and in their cautioned statement mentioned one Efo Yao allegedly residing at Aflao as the owner of the consignment.
He said during investigations, one Peter Amponsah called the police station asking about the ambulance and was later arrested as an accomplice.
The prosecution said the accused persons with Amponsah, still at large, were arraigned before the court and granted bail but all of them jumped bail.
He said Azago was later arrested on bench warrant and Eto traced to Ankafo Prison.