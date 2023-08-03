Former deputy National Security Coordinator jailed for causing financial loss to the state granted presidential pardon

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Aug - 03 - 2023 , 13:13



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has granted a presidential pardon to a former Deputy National Security Coordinator, Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman, under the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

Alhaji Osman was sentenced to a five-year jail term in 2020 for willfully causing financial loss to the state, as part of a scandal at the National Communications Authority (NCA).

A letter from the Office of the President signed by the Secretary to the president, Nana Bediatuo Asante said the decision to grant the pardon was taken in consultation with the Council of State and was directed to the Interior Minister to ensure immediate implementation.

The presidential pardon, according to the letter follows a petition from the Paramount Chief of Kpembi Traditional Area, Kpembewura Haruna Dari Bismark Banbange Ndefoso I.

The petition sought the pardon and release of Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman on the grounds of ill-health and good behaviour.

Attached below is a copy of thr letter from the office of the President: