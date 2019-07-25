Akufo-Addo directs probe into Dixcove violence

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has directed the Western Regional Police Command to thoroughly investigate the violence that led to the destruction of property and the abduction of the Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove in the Ahanta West District in the Western Region.
The attackers assaulted the chief, Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX, and others and locked them up in a room in Upper Dixcove.
The President gave the directive when he visited Nana Agyeman at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital yesterday.
President Akufo-Addo, who called off his visit to Dixcove, where he was scheduled to cut the sod for the construction of a landing beach facility for the fishing community, expressed confidence in the police to do thorough work and assured the Omanhene and his people that he would ensure the landing beach facility was constructed.
“Knowing Nana Agyeman for who he is and stands for, I will not come to this region and learn about what has happened and not pass by. I am here with the whole entourage to wish you speedy recovery,” the President told the Omanhene.
He said those found culpable should be put before the law court to face the full rigours of the law, without fear or favour.
“With such violence unleashed on the people, I will not put my credibility on line and lend credence to such acts of violence. I, therefore, cancelled my planned visit to the shore.
“I have directed that those who visited such assault on the Omanhene – whatever they are — 10 or even 100 — should all be arrested one by one and put before court and let the law take its course,” President Akufo-Addo stressed.
He said irrespective of who was involved — those who contracted the thugs, those who took active part in the violence — all should be dealt with according to the law”.
“I must say that irrespective of the length of time of arrest, no matter how long it takes, I will not let it go. The truth is, we will not let it go just like that; the law must take its course,” the President, who looked visibly worried about the development, stated and called for calm.
He said he was glad that the medical team had assured him that the Omanhene was out of danger and that he would be discharged soon.
‘Timely rescue saved me’
For his part, Nana Agyeman commended the President for taking time off his schedule to pass by and check on his health.
He thanked God for keeping him alive after the timely rescue by the police.
He recounted the assault and the torture that the thugs subjected him to and called for justice to be served.
“I want to say we at Lower Dixcove have suffered from this unprovoked attack on us. We want justice to be served and it should be thorough and fast because my people are not happy,” he told the Daily Graphic just before the arrival of the President at the hospital.
Effia-Nkwanta Hospital
The President later interacted with the staff of the hospital and the crowd that gathered there as a result of his visit and assured them that work would soon start on a facelift for the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital.
“Out of sheer wickedness, some people are peddling falsehood about the government, but we are here with good news. Before the elections, we made a promise and people were challenging us that I, Nana Addo, was deceiving the people that I was telling you lies. I will never tell you lies; that is not me and I am not a liar, that I can assure you,” he stressed.
Axim
In Axim, where the President cut the sod for a second landing beach, he gave an assurance that the Chinese contractor on the project had assured the government of its timely completion.
The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Shi Ting Wang, assured the fishing community that all pacts to the project had been signed and that the project would commence immediately and would be executed on schedule.
He said the fact that the project was being funded by the China Development Bank represented another achievement in Ghana-China cooperation, saying: “The contractor on the project, China Harbour, which has just completed some projects in Tema, is a known entity with a good track record.”
Awulae
The Omanhene of the Lower Axim Traditional Area, Awulae Attibrukusu III, commended the President for the landing beaches initiative, saying the facilities would help the beneficiary communities and the fishing industry.
He said it was time to industrialise the fishing industry and expressed the hope that the landing beaches would provide opportunities for the establishment of facilities such as an assembly plant for outboard motors.
Awulae Attibrukusu said that would add a new and unexplored aspect of the fishing industry for job and wealth creation.