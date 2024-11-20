Next article: Pensioner in court for impersonating late brother to sell land

African journalists urged to help strengthen Africa-China relations

Mark-Anthony Vinorkor Nov - 20 - 2024 , 09:57

A two-week training course for omni-media journalists from English-speaking African countries has ended in Jinhua, China, with a call on a deepening of friendship and cooperation between Africa and China.

The Vice-President of Zhejiang Normal University, Prof. Zhu Yifeng, who made the call, urged the participants to utilise their platforms to foster a strong China-African partnership to benefit both parties.

The training programme was attended by 30 journalists from Ghana, Nigeria, The Gambia, Zambia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Kenya and Botswana. There was, however, a participant from Benin, which is not an English-speaking country.

The training activities included thematic lectures, cultural experiences, visits and inspections which helped the trainees to have an in-depth understanding of the development of China's journalism industry.

It also allowed them to study China's advanced concepts and management experience in media development.

The trainees also participated in the 2024 China-Africa Culture and Tourism Cooperation Conference, watched a variety of cultural activities such as Wu Opera performances and felt the unique charm of Chinese traditional culture.

Commendation

Prof. Zhu congratulated participants on completing the training programme and expressed gratitude to the staff for their hard work.

He said the seminar's fruitful outcomes included gaining insights into China's development through field visits, enhancing the understanding of Chinese journalism and media, and deepening friendship and mutual trust through cultural activities.

Prof. Zhu highlighted China's commitment to cooperation with Africa, citing President Xi Jinping's "Ten Partner Initiatives."

The Vice-President further encouraged participants to share their Chinese experiences with their communities, strengthen language education and cultural exchanges and continue with cooperation and collaboration.

He extended an invitation for future visits to China, Zhejiang, and the university, emphasising the importance of China-Africa friendship.

Gratitude

A participant in the programme, Oluwatosin Kafayat Lawal, expressed gratitude to various stakeholders, including the Commerce Ministry, event leaders, project managers, teachers and volunteers.

Ms Lawal, who is also the Assistant Director, of Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, praised the China training programme, saying it was impactful in deepening understanding of China's media landscape, dispelling stereotypes and fostering cultural exchange with African partners.

The Deputy General Manager of The Gambia's QTV, Lassa's Tunkara, who is also a participant, said they would leverage the skills acquired to boost their nation’s media development, including collaborating with Chinese counterparts to enhance China-Africa cultural exchange and bilateral relations.