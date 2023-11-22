Adams Mahama murder case: Afoko takes third plea in 8 years

Justice Agbenorsi Nov - 22 - 2023 , 07:21

Gregory Afoko, the farmer alleged to have murdered former New Patriotic Party’s Upper East Regional Chairman, Adams Mahama, will on December 5 this year take his plea at a differently constituted High Court in Accra.

On the scheduled date, the court presided over by Justice Maries-Louis Simmons would determine whether or not Asabke Alangdi (already convicted and sentenced to death on the charge of conspiracy) would be tried alongside Afoko on the charge of murder.

This would be the third time in eight years that Afoko’s plea on murder and conspiracy would be taken.

In April this year, a seven-member jury of a court presided over by Justice Merley Afua Wood, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court judge, returned a final verdict which unanimously found Asabke Alangdi guilty on the charge of conspiring with Gregory Afoko to kill Mahama in 2015 but returned a 4 - 3 verdict of not guilty on the charges of conspiracy to commit murder and murder for Afoko.

By the verdict, the two were not guilty of the offence of murder.

Alangdi was, however, guilty of the offence of conspiracy to commit murder, leading the court to proceed to pass the mandatory sentence of death on Alangdi but he has since appealed the decision.

Hearing

Afoko was set to take his plea last Monday by the court presided over by Justice Simmons.

However, when the case was called, the prosecution led by Marina Appiah Opare told the court that the previous trial court inadvertently omitted to order the retrial of Alangdi on the charge of murder.

Afoko’s lawyer, on the other hand, challenged the decision of the prosecution to retry Alangdi on the charge of murder without an order or retrial from the previous court.

Consequently, Justice Simmons adjourned the matter to December 5 this year to decide whether both accused could be tried on the charge of murder for the accused to take their pleas.

Brief facts

The brief facts of the case were that on May 14, 2015, Gregory’s brother, Paul Afoko, and Kwabena Agyepong, then national chairman and general secretary, respectively, of the NPP arrived in Bolgatanga for a meeting.

It stated that the deceased organised some thugs to violently attack the two, scuttling the planned meeting at the Azumsolon Guest House, for campaigning against the flag bearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and also not notifying him of the meeting.

The situation, according to the prosecution, was later brought under control by the police, adding that the accused, who was then upset, confronted Mahama but was chased out by thugs.

Another group

It also noted that Gregory and Asabke formed another youth group in their bid to protect persons perceived to be against Nana Akufo-Addo.

It said the accused persons held series of meetings with the youth and on May 20, 2015, they laid ambush at Mahama’s residence with a substance suspected to be acid.

‘The deceased returned home around 11:10 p.m. in his pick-up vehicle with registration number NR 761 – 14, and immediately he parked the vehicle in front of his house, the suspects went close and signalled him to roll down the glass.

The deceased identified the suspects to be party members and rolled down the glass to talk to them.

Suddenly, the suspects poured the substance suspected to be acid on his head, face and other parts of his body and fled on a motorbike.

‘The deceased started screaming for help and his wife, Hajia Zenabu Adams, went to his aid and managed to bring him out of the vehicle’, the prosecution added.

According to the prosecution, Mahama’s wife also sustained burns on the right side of her chest and breast while assisting her husband.

It said when she enquired about what had happened to her husband, he told her Gregory and Asabke had attacked him.

Mahama died while being airlifted to Accra for treatment.

Gregory, who was later picked up, led the police to Asabke’s father’s house.

The police later located Asabke’s house but he had then absconded with his wife, abandoning their baby in the process.

A post-mortem report on Mahama said he died of shocked lungs and extensive acid burns.