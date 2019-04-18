Easter: Accra in gridlock

There was vehicular traffic build up in some areas in Accra Thursday as Christians across the country prepared to celebrate Easter.
The gridlock intensified as hundreds invaded the city centre in a last-minute attempt to avoid the vehicle scarcity that hits Accra on Good Friday.
On the Graphic Road at Adabraka, the gridlock started from Obetsebi Lamptey Circle towards the Accra city cenre.
On the independence Avenue Road, the "go-slow" started in front of Roxy cinema.
Okada riders cashed in as passengers got out of commercial vehicles convinced that it would be faster to walk.
Interestingly, on the Graphic Road, the road leading out of the city centre was virtually empty.
