Accra Aca 1993 old boys to rebuild Alema Hall

Jun - 10 - 2024

The 1993 year group of Accra Academy has cut the sod for the reconstruction of the school’s Alema Hall which was ravaged by fire three years ago.

The GHc2 million project which is set to be completed in September, this year, comprises three dormitory blocks, washroom facilities, prefect’s room and a hall master’s residence.

Fire gutted the hall on January 15, 2020, destroying the personal belongings of some students before the intervention of firefighters.

A 15-year-old student of the school was later identified as the mastermind behind the incident when a committee was constituted to investigate the cause of the fire.

Historical significance

At the sod-cutting ceremony at the school’s premises today, the Chairman of the Project Planning Committee, Kwaku Frimpong, said the hall was significant in many ways, and that historically it was one of the very first halls that was built at the school’s current location.

Also, he said it had contributed significantly in producing great men, and therefore the tradition must continue. Additionally, Mr Frimpong said the Free Senior High School Policy had brought a lot of challenges in terms of accommodating the huge numbers that were coming each year.

For that reason, he said it had become necessary for the year group to offer its support to enable the students to live in a learning environment that was conducive for producing the next generation.

He, therefore, pleaded with the old students to support the cause to ensure that the hall continued to serve its purpose.

Students indiscipline

The Headmaster of the school, Ofoe Fiamawhle, commended the 1993 year group for assisting with the infrastructural needs of the school by contributing towards the replacement of the old edifice

He urged the students to appreciate the contributions of the founders and the present generation who were supporting the school with its infrastructural needs and other services.

He also went ahead to speak against the high rate of indiscipline in the school, a situation which was affecting students performance. Particularly on how some of the students dressed to class and other occasions, he said it was not the best, and therefore, pleaded with the Parent- Teachers Association (PTA) to step in and help the school to address those challenges.

“I am saying this because of the calls I have been receiving in terms of students indiscipline and the kind of suggestions in terms of administrative procedures to be followed is too much to bear.

And so I will like to plead with the PTA that there is the need for orientation for our parents,” Mr Fiamawhle said.