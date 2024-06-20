Featured

86,000 Passports remain uncollected

Timothy Ngnenbe & Bernice Nortey Jun - 20 - 2024 , 09:18

Over 86,000 passports remain uncollected at the Passport Office, the Senior Government Advisor on Public Sector Reforms, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has said.

"Some of the applicants use middlemen to complete the passport application form, so if you call, the numbers they provide on the forms, it does not go through," he said. Mr Osafo-Maafo added that because there were no accurate and reliable data of applicants, it was difficult to use courier services to distribute their passports to them.

"What we need to do is to ensure that we build a strong system that can capture reliable data of passport applicants so that the passports can be delivered through courier services to them for a fee," he said.

Mr Osafo-Maafo was addressing the media at a Meet-the-Press series in Accra Wednesday [June 19, 2024] to provide updates of the Public Sector Reform for Results Project (PSRRP).

Context

The government, through the Office of the Senior Presidential Advisor (OSPA) and the PSRS, implemented the project from 2019-2023. The World Bank provided the PSRRP with a credit facility of $35 million for which a financing agreement was signed on November 12, 2018. The project was restructured in 2021 and the amount reduced to US$ 24 million to cover 13 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

The PSRRP was an initiative of the government for the implementation of the National Public Sector Reform Strategy (NPSRS) 2018-2023. The project was intended to “improve efficiency and accountability in delivering selected services by selected entities.”

The beneficiary institutions of the project included the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), the Passport Office, the Births and Deaths Registry (BDR), the ministries of Transport, Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MFARI), Environment Science Technology and Innovation (MESTI), Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD).

The others are the Public Services Commission (PSC), Office of the Head of Civil Service (OHCS), Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat (MES), National Information Technology Agency (NITA) and Public Sector Reform Secretariat (PSRS).