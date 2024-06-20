GCGL nominated for Communication Company of the Year

Daily Graphic Jun - 20 - 2024 , 09:38

The Graphic Communications Group Ltd. (GCGL), has been nominated for the 2024 Think Energy SDG Award.

This year’s most anticipated SDG awards ceremony now comes off from August 8-10, 2024, at the Volta Hotel in Akosombo in the Eastern Region. The media organisation has been nominated under the SDG Communication Company of the Year category together with Despite Media Group, Media General, Asaase Broadcasting Company Ltd, Multimedia Group, Ghanaweb, Citi FM, and Metro TV.

It is in partnership with Deloitte, the world's biggest consulting firm with sponsorship from Ghana Gas Company and Ghana Grid Company.

Highlights

Other interesting categories include the Transition Captain of the Year with nominees, including the Minister of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, John Boateng Akuoko Tawia, Odelia Ntiamoah, Dr Robert Sogbadji and Noah Gyimah.

The three-day event, currently in its second year, is aimed at celebrating excellence, innovation and the impact of the respective individuals and organisations on clean energy, energy efficiency and energy access.

Again, the Think Energy SDGs Awards is a prestigious award designed to celebrate and honour corporate and academic institutions working together to achieve the goals.

The event promises to be very insightful with various stakeholders and personalities gracing the occasion. This year’s event will be in three sessions- ESG 2024 Summit, Expo and SDG awards.

Awards ceremony

The awards ceremony forms part of the African Energy and Sustainable Summit, which is a global prestigious award designed to celebrate and honour corporate and academic institutions working together to achieve global leadership on SDGs 4,7,13, 14 and 17.