Ejurahene releases land to Baptist Convention for agriculture university

Nana Yaw Barimah Jun - 20 - 2024 , 09:01

The Ejura sub Traditional Council on Monday formally released a 100 acre land to the Ghana Baptist Convention to establish an agricultural university at Ejura in the Ejura-Sekyedumasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Barima Osei-Hwedie II, the Ejurahene who is also the Adontenhene of the Asante-Mampong Traditional Area handed over a copy of the signed agreement document to the Ghana Baptist Convention and together with his sub-chiefs, and eight top management members of convention inspected the land.

The release of the land to the Ghana Baptist Convention was in fulfillment of a promise by Nana Ejurahene when he addressed the opening of the 59th Ghana Baptist Convention Annual Session at Ejura two years ago.

Rev. Charles Oppong-Poku, Vice President of Ghana Baptist Convention, who led the delegation commended Nana Ejurahene and his elders for honouring their promise.

The Ghana Baptist Convention has a Women’s Retreat Centre at Ejura.

Other members of the Convention who were present included Rev. Dr. Charles Owusu Ampofo Ministers Conference President, Rev. Stephen Kwaku Fokuo Director Ghana Baptist Health Services, Rev -Anthony Yaw Badu Mid-Ghana Sector Head, Rev. Emmanuel Sackey Ejura-Mampong Zonal Head. Mr. Osei Tutu Ghana Baptist University Representative and Deacon Francis Lamptey Chief Driver