Steel Bridge on Densu River deteriorating

Emmanuel Quaye Jun - 20 - 2024 , 08:05

The deplorable state of the steel bridge connecting Kojo Ashong and Otuplem in the Ga West Municipality has worsened.

Out of the 138 bolts and nuts holding the steel bridge over the Densu River, 120 have rusted and need urgent replacement. The bridge's broken metal planks have also left holes on it, rendering it precarious.

The bridge links Amasaman to major communities such as Onyansanaa, Kwashie Kuma, Obokwashie, Achiaman, Doblo Gonno, Ardeyman, Yahoman and Otuplem.

Aside from that, potholes have been created on the road reconstructed barely four years ago (leading to the bridge), worsening the nightmare of motorists especially during the rainy season.

The bridge has become unstable that heavy-duty vehicles, including tipper trucks and fully loaded passenger vehicles, wobble.

Context

The Daily Graphic on December 7, 2020, published the story of the bridge to draw the attention of the Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Ga West Municipal Assembly to the precarious nature of the bridge.

Although assurances were given, no action had been taken on the bridge.

Three Junction, Kojo Ashong Road

Meanwhile, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has announced the reassignment of the Amasaman Three Junction to Kojo-Ashong road project to a new contractor.