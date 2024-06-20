Steel Bridge on Densu River deteriorating
The deplorable state of the steel bridge connecting Kojo Ashong and Otuplem in the Ga West Municipality has worsened.
Out of the 138 bolts and nuts holding the steel bridge over the Densu River, 120 have rusted and need urgent replacement. The bridge's broken metal planks have also left holes on it, rendering it precarious.
The bridge links Amasaman to major communities such as Onyansanaa, Kwashie Kuma, Obokwashie, Achiaman, Doblo Gonno, Ardeyman, Yahoman and Otuplem.
Aside from that, potholes have been created on the road reconstructed barely four years ago (leading to the bridge), worsening the nightmare of motorists especially during the rainy season.
The bridge has become unstable that heavy-duty vehicles, including tipper trucks and fully loaded passenger vehicles, wobble.
Context
The Daily Graphic on December 7, 2020, published the story of the bridge to draw the attention of the Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Ga West Municipal Assembly to the precarious nature of the bridge.
Although assurances were given, no action had been taken on the bridge.
Three Junction, Kojo Ashong Road
Meanwhile, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has announced the reassignment of the Amasaman Three Junction to Kojo-Ashong road project to a new contractor.
He made the announcement when he paid a working visit to the project last month. Though the road has been awarded to a contractor, he has been absent for some time.
The minister assessed the situation and decided to manage the project under the urban roads department, directing the highway authority to promptly address the broken bridge issue.
He stated, “The road is bad. It had been given on contract some time ago but we had issues with the contractor and also the emerging development along the corridor. “So we had issues with the contract.
Since I have been here, I have had discussions with my officials and we are going to terminate that contract, repackage the project and give it to a new contractor.” “In fact, the project had been under a feeder road but as you can see this area has been developed and it is pretty urban now.
We are even looking at moving the project to urban roads so that they can properly manage it.” He gave an assurance that the necessary processes would be expedited for a contractor to commence work as soon as possible.