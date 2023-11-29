6 Perish in accident on Sunyani-Berekum highway

Nov - 29 - 2023

Six persons, including a two-year old boy and a pregnant woman, have been confirmed dead after a taxi cab collided head-on with a private saloon car on the Sunyani-Berekum Highway last Monday.

The five occupants in the taxi cab who perished on the spot included a family of three made up of the husband, his pregnant wife and their son, while the sole occupant of the private car died when he was being rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

The horrific accident, which involved the taxi cab with registration number GT 5597-12 and the private saloon car with registration number AS 253-22, is said to have happened around 2:00 p.m.

The taxi cab was travelling from Drobo towards Sunyani while the private saloon car was heading towards Berekum when the accident happened at a spot between Kato and Nsoatre.

Overtaking

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Fire Command, Assistant Division Officer Grade I (ADOI) Kwame Adomako Antwi, told the Daily Graphic yesterday that the driver of the taxi cab was overtaking another vehicle and crashed head-on with the oncoming saloon car.

He said all the five occupants in the taxi cab, including the driver, died on the spot due the severe impact of the accident.

However, ADOI Antwi said the sole occupant of the private car, who was in a critical condition, died on the way when the police and fire rescue team were rushing him in an ambulance to the hospital.

He said personnel from the police and the Ghana National Fire Service rushed to the accident scene after receiving distress calls.

ADOI Antwi said the police had retrieved the bodies and deposited them at a local mortuary for preservation.