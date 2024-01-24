2 Bodies support Fodome-Kordzeto Basic School

Alberto Mario Noretti Jan - 24 - 2024 , 07:55

A non-governmental Organisation (NGO), Pencils of Promise and the Fidelity Bank have come together to provide the Fodome-Kordzeto M.A. Basic School in the Hohoe Municipality with a three-unit classroom block, an office and other vital infrastructure facilities.

The two organisations have also renovated a three-unit pavilion and a place of convenience on the school compound, drilled a mechanised borehole for the school and also carried out an extensive tree planting exercise.

The facilities were handed over to the school authorities recently.

Massive

The Volta Regional Director of Education, Francis Agbemadi described the gesture as massive and highly touching.

He acknowledged that apart from infrastructure support, Pencils of Promise had often assisted other schools with tablets, textbooks and various learning and teaching materials.

He entreated parents to live up to their responsibility by providing money for the feeding of their children in school.

“Parents must also assist their children with their homework to prepare them for the next day's lessons in school,” he added.

The Country Director of Pencils of Promise, Freeman Gobah said the facilities testified to what good partnership could do in communities.

He thanked the Fidelity Bank for readily accepting the partnership with Pencils of Promise to help the school, saying “We are looking for other partnerships to support other schools similarly.”

He said Pencils of Promise was also committed to helping teachers in the area of capacity building and promoting quality education.

In a speech read on his behalf of the Deputy Managing Director of the Fidelity Bank, Atta Yeboah Gyan said the gesture was in line with the bank’s initiative to provide a medium to long-term plan to support marginalised schools in various ways to enable them to attain quality standards.

The Headmistress of the school, Leticia Doe expressed gratitude to Pencils of Promise and the Fidelity Bank for the support, saying it would help to enhance learning and teaching at the school which had been recording steady academic progress in the past few years.

She said the 45-year-old school needed an additional classroom block for the JHS and appealed to corporate bodies and the public to support the school in that direction.

The headmistress also appealed for more professional teachers, especially in the kindergartens and for a computer laboratory.