Ghana National Polio Plus Committee donates to Ghana Health Service

The Ghana National Polio Plus Committee of Rotary International has presented some assorted items to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to help with the education on vaccination and immunisation in Ghana.
The items, which were presented at the launch of this year’s African Vaccination Week (AVW) in Accra on Monday, April 26, 2021, included 500 T-shirts, 5,000 pamphlets, 5,000 leaflets, 1,000 posters and car stickers.
The items were presented by the Past Assistant Governor and Chair of the Ghana National Polio Plus Committee, Nana Yaa Siriboe.
Presenting the items, the Chair of the National Polio Plus Committee, appealed to the government to continue to invest in vaccines and immunization in the country.
For her, investing in vaccines would help to protect children in the country so as to have healthy children in Ghana.
She said over the years, the National Polio Plus Committee had been playing a key role in ensuring that children get vaccinated against major vaccine preventable diseases such as polio, both in Ghana and around the world.
Nana Yaa said the efforts of the Ghana National Polio Plus Committee of Rotary International must be complemented by government to ensure that all children get vaccinated.
The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, who received the items on behalf of the GHS, commended the Ghana National Polio Plus Committee of Rotary International for its continued support to the healthcare delivery in the country.
He said the items had come at the right time to boost awareness creation on vaccination and immunization in the country, pledging that the items would be put to good use.
AVW
The AVW was initiated in the 2010 to provide an opportunity for countries in Africa to strengthen their immunisation services and systems through advocacy, education and outreach activities.
The week seeks to increase community awareness about immunisation and strengthen linkages between Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) and other child survival interventions.
This year’s event was held on the theme: “Vaccines Bring Us Together”, a reflection of the need for everyone to support the vaccination process in order to reduce vaccine preventable diseases to its barest minimum.