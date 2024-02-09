How to protect yourself during harmattan - GMA

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Feb - 09 - 2024 , 19:22

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) says the increase in the intensity of harmattan is leading to a possible increase in respiratory conditions.

The association has therefore warned persons with asthma and other chronic respiratory conditions that they may suffer acute attacks or worsening of their conditions.

Such persons have been urged to always carry their inhalers as well as take all prescribed medications.

The GMA in a statement dated February 9, 2024, jointly signed and issued by its President, Dr Frank Serebour and General Secretary, Dr Richard Selormey, advised people to wear facemasks to reduce exposure to the dust.

Similarly, GMA has also cautioned the public to limit outdoor activities especially for children.

Additionally, the association has further admonished people to stay hydrated by drinking a lot of water.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in an Air Quality Index recorded at the EPA's Monitoring site located at the University of Ghana raised concerns about the worsening air quality in the capital, Accra, due to the increase in the intensity of the harmattan.