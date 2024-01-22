Ghana invited to join implementation of Ukrainian Peace Formula

GNA Jan - 22 - 2024 , 07:47

Ghana has been invited to join the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, a ten-point plan meant to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end.

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a meeting with his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on the sidelines of the 2024 World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, said Ghana’s involvement in the peace processes was vital.

The Ukrainian authorities have been working to get the world on board with the implementation of the peace plan to end hostilities. The key highlights span food and energy security, territorial integrity, environmental safety, release of prisoners and withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, as well as the prevention of future aggression.

Ghana, a beacon of peace and political stability in the sub-region, has over the years consolidated its cooperation and bilateral ties with the warring countries, especially in education, science and technology.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to deepen relations between Ukraine and Ghana, as well as with other African countries.

They also deliberated on the issue of education of students from Ghana in Ukrainian higher educational institutions, and the potential for creating logistics hubs for the trans-shipment of Ukrainian agricultural products to African countries. President Zelenskyy lauded Ghana for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, particularly at the level of decisions of international organisations.

Russia and Ukraine are major commodities producers.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says the war has caused global prices to soar, especially for oil and natural gas, and that food costs have jumped, with wheat, for which Ukraine and Russia make up 30 percent of global exports, reaching a record.

Economies reliant on oil imports will see wider fiscal and trade deficits and more inflation pressure, though some exporters such as those in the Middle East and Africa may benefit from higher prices, the Fund asserts in its outlook on the conflict.

In his address at this year’s WEF, President Zelenskyy called on the global community to remain united in its support for Ukraine in response to what he described as continued Russian aggression.

He announced plans for a global summit to push for peace, hopefully to be held in Switzerland. Meanwhile, Ghana’s delegation to the Forum, led by President Nana Akufo-Addo, has participated in a series of meetings with high-level stakeholders and global leaders.

The discussions covered four key themes - achieving security and cooperation in a fractured world, creating growth and jobs for a new era, artificial intelligence as a driving force for the economy and society, and a long-term strategy for climate, nature and energy.