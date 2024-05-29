Next article: All set for Phyto Science Ghana Convention in Accra

Ghana, Germany deepen cooperation on climate change

Kester Aburam Korankye May - 29 - 2024 , 15:45

The Commissioner for Innovation and Green Hydrogen at the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), Till Mansmann, has assured Ghana of Germany's collaboration in efforts to reduce the impact of climate change on the global economy.

He said Germany remains a key partner in the development of Ghana's renewable energy as Ghana seeks to reduce the impact of climate change on its economy.

Mr Mansmann gave the assurance in an interview with the Daily Graphic during a meeting with key stakeholders championing renewable energy and green hydrogen in Ghana last week.

He acknowledged Ghana’s efforts in energy transition through its participation in international forums such as the Conference of the Parties (COP) and the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), which Ghana chairs from 2022-2024.

Mr Mansmann led a delegation on a working visit to Ghana last week to strengthen alliance between the two countries aimed at achieving sustainable development and effective climate protection.

During the visit, the delegation held consultations with partners in the area of climate change and environmental protection. The discussions focused on deepening cooperation and exploring further collaborations.

Institutions which took part in the discussions included the West African Science Service Centre on Climate Change and Adapted Land Use (WASCAL), the Ministry of Environment Science Technology and Innovation (MESTI), and the United Nations University’s Institute of Natural Resources in Africa (UNU-INRA) at the University of Ghana.

Regulatory bodies such as Ghana Standards Authourity(GSA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Energy Commission also participated in the discussions.

These discussions and collaborations, Mr Mansmann said were integral to development opportunities, climate protection, and national energy security.

"Hydrogen and energy partnerships as well as research collaborations are playing a decisive role in shaping the future of local hydrogen ramp-up and the global hydrogen market of the future," he said.

He said Germany had been actively supporting research in the country through various initiatives, providing funding to institutions such as the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) and the Maria Sibylla Merian Institute for Advanced Studies in Africa (MIASA).

At the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, he said two German-Ghanaian research centres, the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine (KCCR) and the German-West African Centre for Global Health and Pandemic Prevention, had been established with German government support.