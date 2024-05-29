Next article: Menstruation should not become barrier to girls in going to school - Josephine Oppong-Yeboah

All set for Phyto Science Ghana Convention in Accra

Kweku Zurek May - 29 - 2024 , 14:17

All is set for the much-anticipated Phyto Science Ghana Convention scheduled for August 31 in Accra, according to Mr. Bismark Osafo Boateng, Managing Director of Phyto Science Africa.

Advertisement

The one-day conference aims to shed more light on stem cell therapy, exploring how it has changed doctors' and scientists' perceptions about medicine and disease pathophysiology.

Slated for the Wesley Towers near the British Council in Accra, the event is expected to attract about a thousand participants from across Ghana.

Scheduled speakers include Datuk Willy Toh, Phyto Science CEO; Puan Sri Datin Sri Ela Tan, co-founder; Francis Tan, corporate advisor; and Bismark Osafo Boateng, Managing Director of Phyto Science Africa.

According to Mr. Boateng, the team aims to build on the successes of recent conferences held in Uganda and Tanzania.

"All is set for the conference; everything is in place to take off. I can assure Ghanaians that our perception of medication and diseases will change after this conference. We have invested in research to ensure that our products are efficacious, hence the treatment of incurable diseases, which is on record. We are paying much attention to stem cell therapy because it is the only therapy to restore proper function of the organs and the entire body," Mr. Boateng said in an interview.