Ghana Gas, Quantum accrue GH¢40m for CSR project-fund

A Corporate Social Responsibility Project-Fund jointly set up by the Ghana National Gas Company and Quantum PLC has accrued $5.6 million, about GH¢40 million.
The project fund is being used to support developmental projects in education, transport, sanitation, health, security, and to provide institutional, traditional and community support for project-affected communities.
Beneficiary communities so far include Asemda, Anokyi, Ellembelle and Nzema in the Western Region.
The fund is fed from the annual profits of both companies to improve affected livelihoods in the communities.
“This money comes from the prices of liquified petroleum gas (LPG), $20 per metric tonne for the project fund, and we have so far done some development projects in the region,” the Head of Corporate Communications of Ghana National Gas Company, Ernest Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, told journalists in Accra last Tuesday.
Mr Owusu-Bempah Bonsu said the fund had specifically been used to execute projects such as the renovation of schools, hospitals, roads, and the construction of an astro turf in the Western Region.
He refuted claims that there was no developmental project undertaken in the Ellembelle and other districts by the company.
He explained, however, that although the fund had been made available to authorities in charge of developmental projects in the region, they had not pitched projects to receive the relevant funding.
Projects undertaken
Mr Owusu-Bempah Bonsu said the two companies had also constructed four-unit teachers’ quarters for the Asemnda Suazo and Anokyi communities, a nursery facility at Asemnda Suazo, and supported the Nzulezu Development Committee to rehabilitate their community centre.
He said through the fund, a 33-seater Toyota Coaster bus has been donated to the Ellembelle Elderly Care Centre and the Eastern and Western Nzema Traditional councils to facilitate their operations.
He noted that the company occasionally made cash donations to the Karela United and Nzema Kotoko football clubs, and traditional councils and schools.
“In terms of sanitation, we have constructed an eight-seater water closet washroom facility and a mechanised borehole in Allabokazo community,” he added.
He said it was imperative to note that the CSR projects were initiated through the board in line with proper needs assessment conducted by the research team.
Commitment
He noted that Ghana Gas was committed to making available money for developmental projects when the need arose.
“Apart from the project fund put down for key projects in the area, Ghana Gas has gone ahead to undertake several projects.
“We are constructing an ultra-modern trauma centre in Ellembelle, which is about 70 per cent complete, and it’s going to be one of the best in West Africa,” he said.
He also noted that they were constructing an astro turf in Nzema.
Mr Bempah gave the assurance that the company would continue to work to ensure that everyone across the country benefitted from its CRS projects.
“It is, therefore, not true that Ghana Gas is not doing anything to support the people in the Western Region. We assure the public that Ghana Gas is working to ensure that everyone across the country benefits from the company’s CRS projects,” he said.