Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire must strengthen partnership — Ambassador

Joshua Bediako Koomson Aug - 17 - 2023 , 07:01

The Ivorian Ambassador to Ghana, Assielou Felix Tanon, has stressed the need for Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire to take advantage of the current difficult economic circumstances linked to the effects of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine to foster economic growth for their peoples.

He said the two countries needed to forge a sustainable and strong partnership that would be economically and socially beneficial to both countries.

The crises, which had slowed down the global economy and tested the dynamism of growth and financing of both economies, he said, should be an opportunity for both countries to think about the concrete implementation of all aspects of cooperation.

Mr Tanon was speaking in Accra last Monday during the commemoration of the 63rd independence anniversary of Cote d'Ivoire which fell on August 7.

Independence

The day — which commemorates the country’s liberation from France in 1960 — brought together various personalities of the diplomatic community, the Ivorian community in Ghana and friends of Cote d'Ivoire to solidarise and fraternise with the country.

The ambassador also proposed a toast to the great bond and good health of the Heads of State of the two countries.



Cocoa initiative

Mr Tanon indicated that Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana were united by historical, geographical, cultural and blood ties, and that the unique cooperation between the two countries was concretised by a Strategic Partnership Agreement signed by the countries on October 17, 2017, to strengthen and diversify the Ivorian-Ghanaian relations.

The strength of this cooperation, he said, was illustrated by the implementation of the Cote d'Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative in 2019, which had the objective to ensure a better remuneration for producers in the two countries, which represents 60 per cent of world production.

He applauded the players who made the stabilisation of the market possible.

He emphasised that the developments between the two countries augured well for their relationship as they reflected the strength and depth of their determination to work in close partnership to uplift the lives of their populations.



Appreciation

Mr Tanon also expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Agyekum Kufour for visiting the embassy to pay tribute to the memory of the former Ivorian President, Henri Konan Bedie, who died on August 9, this year.

He said that was a testament to the quality of the relations which bound the two countries.

“Cote d’Ivoire is celebrating 63 years, and I can assure you that she is doing well.

She has spent these 63 years very well.

Thanks to the collaborative efforts of all Ivorians, our country is experiencing remarkable progress in all areas to once again become the engine of the sub-region and one of the main examples of a thriving Africa,” the ambassador said.



Shared values

A Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, said the brotherly relations between the two countries were anchored on shared values and mutual respect, as well as their commitment to democracy, good and accountable governance, the rule of law and respect for human rights.

He said the long-standing bonds of kinship and friendship were characterised by a common vision to improve the well-being of their peoples.

Mr Owusu-Bio said a common vision underpinned the bilateral cooperation in the various agreements both countries had signed in recent years.

He further applauded the determination and resilience of the Government and people of Cote d’Ivoire to accelerate the country’s socio-economic development through the new four-year National Development Plan aimed at transforming the country into an emerging middle-income country and to improve standards of living through agriculture and the manufacturing sector.

The deputy minister said the joint efforts culminated in the Cote d’Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative established in 2019 to create the Living Income Differential at a $400 premium on the export price of cocoa to protect cocoa farmers from fluctuating prices.

He said the two countries needed to continue to work together to exercise better control not only over the international price of cocoa, but other African cash crops.

He said it was also important for the two countries to elevate the cooperation in other sectors such as cashew processing, mining and environmental protection and maritime, among others.