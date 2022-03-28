Ghana commemorates World Theatre Day

The themes of the lack of theatre venues in Ghana, the need to safeguard the Ghanaian culture, love, peace and togetherness featured prominently in Globe Production's ‘Oman yi y3 wo man’ sketch as Ghana commemorated World Theatre Day yesterday.
Performed at the Black Square in Accra yesterday, ‘Oman yi y3 wo man’, to wit ‘the nation is ours’, tells the story of the role of different cultures in maintaining peace. Additionally, it reminded the populace that Ghana is all we have.
It also touched on how theatre productions mirrored happenings in society and urged stakeholders to consider instilling the love of theatre in basic school pupils.
The cast included Naa Ashorkor, Fred Amugi, DKB, Gloria Sarfo, Edinam Atatsi and Jackie Ankrah.
Culture, Music and Dance
The importance of culture to peace was evident in the pouring of libation and the use of dance forms by the various ethnic groups, including Kpalongo by the Gas, Adowa by the Asantes and Borborbor by the Ewes.
The African costume worn by the cast and the use of local dialects such as Ewe, Ga, Hausa and Twi did justice to the purpose of the sketch and its message.
The sketch also took the audience back to the days of old when the high-life music genre was vibrant. There were repertoires from the old school, such as Daddy Lumba, Nana Acheampong, among others.
Subsequently, it reminded us that irrespective of the genre, we are one people — this was illustrated through songs originally by dancehall acts, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, rapper Black Sherrif and Afrobeat act Kelvin Boy, who make up the new school.
The Country Director of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Abdourahamane Diallo, who witnessed the sketch, commended the production team.
"Its a great honour to witness a great sketch like this. I commend the production team for this step. Culture is who we are and things like this play important roles in preserving it," he said.
The Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, Javier Gutiérrez, advised that such sketches should be replicated in other parts of the country.
The Chief Executive Officer of Globe Productions, producers of ‘Oman yi y3 wo man’, thanked the participants and patrons for their presence and making the commemoration of World Theatre Day a success.
Background
The World Theatre Day (WTD), initiated by the International Theatre Institute (ITI) in 1961, has been celebrated since 1962 as an annual global celebration that fosters the values of theatre as an art form.
The day is also set aside to commemorate the art form “theater”, which is celebrated by ITI centres, cooperating members, theatre professionals, universities, organisations and enthusiasts.
It is a day on which theatre practitioners call to action the government, politicians, as well as institutions and individuals, to realise the potential of theatre to improve every aspect of life.