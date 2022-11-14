Ghana Bauxite Company to double production

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC), Mr. Michael Ansah, says the company is working assiduously with its various stakeholders to increase the production capacity of the Ghana Bauxite Company (GBC) from one million tonnes per annum to two tonnes million per annum.
He said GIADEC was working with the government of Ghana and its new partner, Ofori Poku Company Limited (OPCL), the new majority shareholder of GBC, to stabilise the existing operations at Awaso.
According to him, the drive to increase GBC’s production capacity forms part of the short to medium term goals of the company’s new outlook, particularly as they welcome OPCL.
Mr Ansah made the remarks when a delegation from GIADEC paid a courtesy call on the chiefs and people of Anhwiaso and Sefwi Bekwai in the Western North region to introduced OPCL as the new majority shareholder of the Ghana Bauxite
Company
OPCL, a wholly owned Ghanaian company in March 2022 acquired 80 per cent shares in GBC, which was previously held by Chinese mining company, Bosai Minerals Group Limited with the remainder 20 per cent held by the Government of Ghana (GoG) following Bosai’s decision to pull out of operations and exit the country.
The government of Ghana’s interest in GBC is held by GIADEC.
Delegation
The delegation from GIADEC included its Deputy CEO, Akwasi Osei-Adjei; Executive Assistant to the CEO, Kojo Yankah; Communications Manager, Sheriff Appiah; External Affairs and Sustainability Manager, Ernest Appiah; and Joseph Chibae Adjaho, a member of the Communications team.
The delegation was also joined by senior executive members of Ofori Poku Company Limited.
Speaking at the palace of the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Ahwiaso, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, who is also the President of the Western North Regional House of Chiefs and Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council, on November 9, 2022, Mr Ansah expressed his gratitude to the traditional leaders for their continuous support to the Integrated Aluminium Industry (IAI) vision and assured them that he remains committed to the overriding goal of value addition.
Touching on the role of OPCL in executing Project 1, one of four projects under the IAI, Mr Ansah emphasised that GIADEC was currently assessing the capacity of OPCL to execute Project 1 which involves the expansion of the existing Awaso mine and building of a refinery.
Commendation
Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II commended GIADEC for ensuring a seamless transition from the old to the new managers of GBC which has led to the continuity of work without any break.
He was particularly thankful to the CEO of GIADEC, Mr. Michael Ansah for playing an instrumental role in ensuring that there were no job losses during the transitional phase, particularly for local workers.
Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II commended OPCL for taking up the management of GBC and urged them to “turn a new leaf” in the operations of the company.
He also made a passionate appeal to OPCL and GIADEC to offer employment opportunities to the teeming youth in the area and keep the traditional council updated on major developments.
Similarly, the GIADEC delegation also paid a courtesy call on the President of Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Council, Oyeadeyie Basape Kwadwo Armah II for a formal introduction of OPCL as the new majority shareholder of GBC.
Support
The team was welcomed by the Acting President of the Traditional Council, Katakyie Kwasi Afful who reiterated the need for OPCL not to neglect the community but see it as one of its key stakeholders.
He pledged his support and that of his people to the operations of GBC under the new management of OPCL adding that the success of GBC will bring massive developments to the communities that has eluded them for years.